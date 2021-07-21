Biovac to manufacture Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Africa

Biovac, a Cape Town-based biopharmaceutical company, has signed a letter of intent with Pfizer and BioNTech to manufacture the latter two companies' Covid-19 vaccine for distribution within the African Union.

Biovac will perform manufacturing and distribution activities within Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span three continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities. To facilitate Biovac’s involvement in the process, technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately.Pfizer and BioNTech expect that Biovac’s Cape Town facility will be incorporated into the vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021. Biovac will obtain drug substance from facilities in Europe, and manufacturing of finished doses will commence in 2022. At full operational capacity, the annual production will exceed 100-million finished doses annually. All doses will exclusively be distributed within the 55 member states that make up the African Union.