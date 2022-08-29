Industries

SIU to probe NSFAS

29 Aug 2022
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Image source: tadamichi – 123RF.com
Image source: tadamichi – 123RF.com

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation giving the corruption-busting unit authority to probe the NSFAS.

The investigation is expected to cover the period between April 2016 and August this year but may also include any period relevant to the investigation.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said the investigation will look into two functions of the organisation.

“The first part will look into the management of NSFAS finances. The second part will investigate the allocation of loans, bursaries and any other funding payable to students in terms of the provisions of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act, 1999, Act No. 56 of 1999.

“Furthermore, the SIU will also investigate related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the NSFAS or the State, including the causes of maladministration,” he said.

Image source: Kindel Media from
Student allowance fraudster sentenced

15 Feb 2022

Kganyago added that the conduct of officials will also come under scrutiny.

“The SIU will also investigate any unlawful or improper conduct by employees or officials of the NSFAS or the service providers in question, their employees or any other person or entity,” he said.

The SIU will also seek to recover any monies lost by the state as a result of any wrongful actions at NSFAS.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court, or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” Kganyago said.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
