Last call to apply for Saica's bursary for aspiring CAs

If you want to be a CA(SA) but do not know how you will afford the study fees, applications for Thuthuka's 2023 intake close at the end of August.

For the past 20 years, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has been working through its Thuthuka Bursary to fix the member demographics of the chartered accountancy profession to be reflective of those of the country.

The Thuthuka Bursary funds academically talented African and Coloured students who want to become CAs(SA) and is one of the country’s most sought after bursaries in the chartered accounting profession. The bursary covers tuition, books, meals, residence fees and accommodation and is also an integrated and holistic approach that provides bursary recipients with ‘wrap around’ support in the form of, among others:

academic support, including various academic enrichment programmes such as additional tutorials, study skills workshops and more

social and emotional support

work-readiness and life skills training

mentoring and counselling and

access to dedicated programme manager

exposure to experienced chartered accountants and business leaders as mentors

Thuthuka students remain fully funded for all the years that they continue to pass their degree within the requisite time the programme follows, that is within the three years required for an undergraduate degree and also, eligible students that meet the requirements for CTA are also funded.

Year on year, this model has made Thuthuka funded students more successful than their counterparts. It is also this approach that makes Thuthuka students ready to face the challenges of the workplace.

To qualify for the Thuthuka bursary, you must:

be a South African citizen;

be black African or Coloured;

be either in Grade 12, out of school (with matric) for no more than two years or a university student currently studying a CA-stream BCom degree;

have obtained at least 60% (5 or above on the NSC scale of achievement) in Mathematics in Grade 11 or Matric (Maths Literacy and Technical Maths learners are NOT considered);

have applied to or are currently studying a BCom Accounting (CA stream) degree at a Thuthuka partner university. The full list of universities offering the Thuthuka programme can be found on Saica’s website;

come from a family that has a combined income of R350,000 per annum or less; and

write and pass the National Benchmark Test (NBT).

To apply, visit www.thuthukabursaryfund.co.za and submit your application by latest 31 August 2022.