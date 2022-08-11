Last call to apply for Saica's bursary for aspiring CAs

For the past 20 years, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has been working through its Thuthuka Bursary to fix the member demographics of the chartered accountancy profession to be reflective of those of the country.
The Thuthuka Bursary funds academically talented African and Coloured students who want to become CAs(SA) and is one of the country’s most sought after bursaries in the chartered accounting profession. The bursary covers tuition, books, meals, residence fees and accommodation and is also an integrated and holistic approach that provides bursary recipients with ‘wrap around’ support in the form of, among others:
Thuthuka students remain fully funded for all the years that they continue to pass their degree within the requisite time the programme follows, that is within the three years required for an undergraduate degree and also, eligible students that meet the requirements for CTA are also funded.
Year on year, this model has made Thuthuka funded students more successful than their counterparts. It is also this approach that makes Thuthuka students ready to face the challenges of the workplace.
To apply, visit www.thuthukabursaryfund.co.za and submit your application by latest 31 August 2022.