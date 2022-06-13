Industries

Forge Academy in search of 10 youth for apprenticeship programme

13 Jun 2022
Forge Academy & Labs has announced that it is on the hunt for ten youth between the ages of 22 to 30 to partake in its digital 4IR apprenticeship programme.
"The digital programme will upskill candidates in the 4IR sector using theoretical studies and practical work experience. The journey includes lab simulations where apprentices immerse themselves in 4IR technology and upon completing the programme, the candidates will have an opportunity to secure employment within a relevant ICT company," Forge Academy said in a statement.

The selected candidates will start with a workplace readiness foundation phase. This foundation phase equips candidates with skills for marketplace success. It includes an EQ (emotional intelligence) workshop and an online MBTI personality test.

Following the EQ workshop, there are four career development options an apprentice can choose from: support professional, networking professional, cyber defence professional, and digital marketing.

The skills acquired in this workshop include being a productive team member, flexibility, problem-solving, resourcefulness, giving and receiving feedback, self-confidence, creative thinking and emotional intelligence.

"We are looking forward to receiving our apprentices during youth month. The 4IR is here, and this is the future marketplace. Our youth have to be equipped for employability options and compete in the new digital economy. There is no better way to do this than with practical, hands-on experience and mentorship," says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.

Requirements:

  • Age: 22-30.
  • Location: Johannesburg. Must be able to travel.
  • Experience: Learnership, apprenticeship, internship or working experience.
  • Education level: Minimum grade 12. Maths minimum 50%. Maths literacy minimum 70%.
  • Computer literate: a must.
  • Language: must speak English.

Click here to apply for the digital apprenticeship. Applications close on 24 June 2022.
