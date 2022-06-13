Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Call for SA women entrepreneurs to apply to AWIEF programme

13 Jun 2022
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is inviting applications from committed and innovative South African female entrepreneurs for the 2022 cohort of its flagship AWIEF Growth Accelerator.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The AWIEF Growth Accelerator aims to support the unique needs of early-stage and high-growth-oriented women-led ventures with business modelling, growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentorship, networks, and access to strategic partnerships.

The accelerator provides capital-raising support for growth, scale and sustainability. It builds women’s entrepreneurial leadership capacity, connects them with appropriate sources of capital and helps them scale.

Since 2017, more than 120 early and growth-stage South African women founders have gone through the accelerator programme.

For the 2022 cohort, another 20 female entrepreneurs will be selected from sectors including technology, agribusiness and agro-processing, financial services, manufacturing, health, education, tourism and hospitality, creative industries, and renewable energy.

Businesses must be:

  • South African Exempt Micro Enterprises (EMEs) or Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSEs); at least 51% female Black-owned.
  • In a post-revenue phase.
  • Scalable and innovative ventures.
  • In operation for not less than three years.
  • Owned or led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs.
  • Seeking investment or funding to scale and expand.

To submit an application for the AWIEF Growth Accelerator 2022 cohort, click here. The application deadline is on 4 July 2022 at 23:59 CAT.
NextOptions

Related

2021 AWIEF Awards winners announced
2021 AWIEF Awards winners announced8 Dec 2021
Image supplied
Call for nominations for AWIEF Awards 202117 Aug 2021
Applications open for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs
Applications open for 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs24 Jun 2021
4th AWIEF Growth Accelerator calls for applications
4th AWIEF Growth Accelerator calls for applications10 May 2021
AWIEF2020 Conference announces speaker lineup
AWIEF2020 Conference announces speaker lineup21 Oct 2020
Photo by from .
APO Group African Women in Media Award calls for entries13 Oct 2020
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz