Spar helps gig drivers beat the heat with free water

Spar and Tops at Spar stores in selected provinces are offering gig drivers complimentary water until 29 November, as South African Weather Service heatwave warnings persist in parts of South Africa.

Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

“With temperatures soaring to between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, and up to 40 degrees in some areas, emergency medical services have underscored the importance of staying hydrated to prevent heat-related illness or injury. Understanding the challenges faced by gig economy drivers, who spend long hours in the heat, we’re offering complimentary water to help drivers stay refreshed and hydrated when on the road,” says Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications & sponsorships manager at The Spar Group.

The complimentary offer will be available at all Spar and Tops at Spar stores in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape, starting Thursday, 23 November until Wednesday, 29 November. The Spar Group encourages all gig drivers, irrespective of their retailer or e-hailing service affiliation, to visit their nearest Spar or Tops at Spar store at any time of day to take up the offer.

The offer is for one 500ml Spar-brand plain water per driver, per store, per day. Driver credentials will need to be presented when exiting stores.

“At The Spar Group we’re committed to the health and well-being of our communities. This is a small gesture, but we hope it makes a meaningful difference in their day,” concludes Maubane.