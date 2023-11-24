Industries

    Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital achieves five-star water sustainability rating

    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital (NCBMH) has earned a prestigious five-star rating from the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate, joining the esteemed ranks of organisations dedicated to water sustainability. The accolade underscores NCBMH’s commitment to responsible water management.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The City of Cape Town’s Water Star Rating Certification Awards acknowledged NCBMH's dedication to best water use, supply, conservation and discharge practices. This recognition aligns with the hospital's ongoing efforts to champion prudent and sustainable management of natural resources, supporting water-sensitive urban living.

    “We are proud to be part of a community leading the charge in climate-smart healthcare transformation and are committed to playing a proactive role in averting a potential water crisis in Cape Town and across South Africa,” said André Nortje, Netcare’s environmental sustainability manager.

    Nortje emphasised Netcare's dedication to minimising environmental impact: "Our commitment extends beyond accolades. Efforts to conserve water, reduce waste and save electricity should be high on every South African's agenda, and we are committed to doing our part to drive sustainability.”

    Cutting-edge water conservation

    NCBMH's water conservation initiatives include a sophisticated greywater harvesting system, as well as a desalination plant capable of providing the entire facility's water needs.

    These initiatives, as well as the installation of low-flow showerheads and aerator-equipped taps throughout the hospital, can achieve water savings of approximately 60,000 kilolitres for the facility per annum.

    The hospital's desalination plant, installed in 2019, also has the filtration capacity to support all Netcare facilities in the City of Cape Town in a disaster situation.

    Netcare achieved a 23% reduction in water consumption at Group level between 2014 and 2020. Nortje outlined the 2030 aim to further reduce the company's impact on the natural potable water sources by implementing grey- and black-water recycling projects within selected facilities.

    The company’s sustainability strategy, initiated in 2013, addresses electricity use, waste reduction, and water management. The Group aims to further reduce its impact on water sources by an additional 20% from the 2020 baseline. The strategy includes efficient equipment deployment, the evaluation of greywater and blackwater treatment for potable water and an operational efficiency drive.

    "We believe every business should be a good corporate citizen contributing to our country’s future. At Netcare, we want to show South Africa and the world that sustainability is possible and that every citizen can make a difference. The certification allows us to showcase our efforts to inspire businesses around us to join in the fight against wastage," concluded Nortje.

