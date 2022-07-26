Future Females launches e-learning platform for women entrepreneurs

Future Females has announced the launch of an online e-learning platform and community forum called Future Females Platform.

“Think community-driven courses, events, discussions, and incubation to help entrepreneurs build their future business and life, all in one place,” says Future Females co-founder Lauren Dallas.

This latest venture is a learning experience built for women in business. Earlier this month, the company announced this new direction and opened the waitlist to the Future Females Platform.

More than 5,000 entrepreneurs have already signed up for the waitlist and are hoping to be amongst the first to test the new platform. Dallas also explained that the most engaged women on the waitlist will become founding members of this new venture.

Founding members will not only contribute to the development and design of this new way of online learning, but they will also have first access to key product features of the platform such as courses, events, challenges, groups, and the ‘Future Females Fund’.

Members can contribute to and be eligible to receive money, mentorship and incubation through the Future Females Fund.

“It’s our ambition to create a platform that has the most comprehensive but succinct business courses available, to allow as many female entrepreneurs as possible to upskill and have access to the resources, networking, and courses they need to be wildly successful in their business, in less time, with more joy," Dallas said.

Learning from the best

Influencer Babalwa Mcaciso is one of many South African creators and entrepreneurs to join the platform and teach its community members her strategies around personal branding. Mcaciso has not only built a thriving community of 267,000 followers but also started her own business in 2021, a successful loungewear brand called BNM.

Creative director Mike Sharman brings his unique storytelling to the platform to provide insight into creating viral brand campaigns and building a business with commercial cult status. The co-founder of Retroviral and author of Brandalism knows a thing or two about brand building, having helped more brands go viral, globally, than any other African agency.

Winner of the Forbes Women in Africa Technology and Innovation Award and one of Africa’s 20 New Wealth Creators, tech-entrepreneur Arlene Mulder is another contributor featured on the new platform. She will share her secrets to captivate a room and secure millions in funding in less than an hour through her tried-and-tested pitching process.

Devon Krantz is an experienced blockchain consultant throughout Africa and Europe. As a CEO and co-founder of Linum Labs, Krantz wants to see more women be successful in the blockchain industry. As part of the e-learning experience Devon will teach a course on “How to stay ahead of the curve by setting your business up for the future”.