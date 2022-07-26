Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Domains.co.zaActionCOACH Business CoachingGordon Institute of Business ScienceIndaba Billboards & MediaStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Community News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Future Females launches e-learning platform for women entrepreneurs

26 Jul 2022
Future Females has announced the launch of an online e-learning platform and community forum called Future Females Platform.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

“Think community-driven courses, events, discussions, and incubation to help entrepreneurs build their future business and life, all in one place,” says Future Females co-founder Lauren Dallas.

This latest venture is a learning experience built for women in business. Earlier this month, the company announced this new direction and opened the waitlist to the Future Females Platform.

More than 5,000 entrepreneurs have already signed up for the waitlist and are hoping to be amongst the first to test the new platform. Dallas also explained that the most engaged women on the waitlist will become founding members of this new venture.

Founding members will not only contribute to the development and design of this new way of online learning, but they will also have first access to key product features of the platform such as courses, events, challenges, groups, and the ‘Future Females Fund’.

Members can contribute to and be eligible to receive money, mentorship and incubation through the Future Females Fund.

“It’s our ambition to create a platform that has the most comprehensive but succinct business courses available, to allow as many female entrepreneurs as possible to upskill and have access to the resources, networking, and courses they need to be wildly successful in their business, in less time, with more joy," Dallas said.

Learning from the best

Influencer Babalwa Mcaciso is one of many South African creators and entrepreneurs to join the platform and teach its community members her strategies around personal branding. Mcaciso has not only built a thriving community of 267,000 followers but also started her own business in 2021, a successful loungewear brand called BNM.

Creative director Mike Sharman brings his unique storytelling to the platform to provide insight into creating viral brand campaigns and building a business with commercial cult status. The co-founder of Retroviral and author of Brandalism knows a thing or two about brand building, having helped more brands go viral, globally, than any other African agency.

Winner of the Forbes Women in Africa Technology and Innovation Award and one of Africa’s 20 New Wealth Creators, tech-entrepreneur Arlene Mulder is another contributor featured on the new platform. She will share her secrets to captivate a room and secure millions in funding in less than an hour through her tried-and-tested pitching process.

Devon Krantz is an experienced blockchain consultant throughout Africa and Europe. As a CEO and co-founder of Linum Labs, Krantz wants to see more women be successful in the blockchain industry. As part of the e-learning experience Devon will teach a course on “How to stay ahead of the curve by setting your business up for the future”.

NextOptions
Read more: e-Learning, Future Females, Lauren Dallas



Related

Create safer workspaces with new e-learning option for Safety Management Training Course (Samtrac)
SamtracCreate safer workspaces with new e-learning option for Safety Management Training Course (Samtrac)14 Jul 2022
Image source: Julia M Cameron from
Self-paced learning: Is it right for your child?28 Mar 2022
Image source: Getty Images
How to uplift SA through the business of education9 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Gavin Weale, founder and CEO of Digify Africa
Digify Africa CEO Gavin Weale speaks to new ways of learning3 Mar 2022
#BizTrends2022: Growth of e-learning during Covid is just the beginning
#BizTrends2022: Growth of e-learning during Covid is just the beginning5 Jan 2022
Source: Retha Ferguson from
South African universities have taken to online teaching: but it can't be permanent13 Sep 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz