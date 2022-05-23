Silicon Cape, Huawei Cloud join forces to give SA startups a boost

NPO Silicon Cape and Huawei Cloud have partnered to start an initiative that will provide entrepreneurs and startups with a platform to grow their innovative ideas.

Vusi Thembekwayo, co-chairperson of Silicon Cape | image supplied

As part of the initiative, Huawei Cloud will be hosting a cohort of approximately 20 startups and taking them through the ins and outs of cloud adoption to accelerate their companies. The platform aims to educate and equip startups with the relevant tools necessary to facilitate their innovative ideas.Huawei Cloud will also be hosting a series of masterclasses and roundtables that are open to the public, which will also focus on the importance of embracing the era of digitalisation, cloud adoption and joint value creation.Co-chairperson of Silicon Cape Vusi Thembekwayo says: “This partnership is a step in the right direction not just for startups and entrepreneurs who are making a positive change, but also for the advocacy of our economy. South Africa is a country with rich talent that needs to be nurtured whether financially or educationally. Through this new venture, systematic barriers of financial background and race will be tackled, as we strive toward a reformed entrepreneurial ecosystem.”Huawei Cloud president (Southern Africa) Stone He, says,” As a technological institution, we saw an opportunity to introduce individuals and groups with invaluable resources that will help them accelerate and elevate their companies. Through this initiative, we want to empower and enable startups, as they grow their businesses through the adoption of cloud as technology advances, all businesses need to position themselves with the ongoing developments in order to stay afloat and remain competitive in the market. We believe the power of our cloud will springboard these organisations into the era of digitalisation.”“Just like startups, we need to be innovative in how we can grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem. There is always a gap that institutions can fill to empower startups and play a role in the development of our country,” Thembekwayo adds.