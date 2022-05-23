Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Innovator TrustInnovate DurbanNexia SAB&TGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Partnerships News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Silicon Cape, Huawei Cloud join forces to give SA startups a boost

23 May 2022
NPO Silicon Cape and Huawei Cloud have partnered to start an initiative that will provide entrepreneurs and startups with a platform to grow their innovative ideas.
Vusi Thembekwayo, co-chairperson of Silicon Cape | image supplied
Vusi Thembekwayo, co-chairperson of Silicon Cape | image supplied

As part of the initiative, Huawei Cloud will be hosting a cohort of approximately 20 startups and taking them through the ins and outs of cloud adoption to accelerate their companies. The platform aims to educate and equip startups with the relevant tools necessary to facilitate their innovative ideas.

Huawei Cloud will also be hosting a series of masterclasses and roundtables that are open to the public, which will also focus on the importance of embracing the era of digitalisation, cloud adoption and joint value creation.

Co-chairperson of Silicon Cape Vusi Thembekwayo says: “This partnership is a step in the right direction not just for startups and entrepreneurs who are making a positive change, but also for the advocacy of our economy. South Africa is a country with rich talent that needs to be nurtured whether financially or educationally. Through this new venture, systematic barriers of financial background and race will be tackled, as we strive toward a reformed entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

SU student and techpreneur awarded for innovative e-commerce startup
SU student and techpreneur awarded for innovative e-commerce startup

3 days ago


Huawei Cloud president (Southern Africa) Stone He, says,” As a technological institution, we saw an opportunity to introduce individuals and groups with invaluable resources that will help them accelerate and elevate their companies. Through this initiative, we want to empower and enable startups, as they grow their businesses through the adoption of cloud as technology advances, all businesses need to position themselves with the ongoing developments in order to stay afloat and remain competitive in the market. We believe the power of our cloud will springboard these organisations into the era of digitalisation.”

“Just like startups, we need to be innovative in how we can grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem. There is always a gap that institutions can fill to empower startups and play a role in the development of our country,” Thembekwayo adds.
NextOptions
Read more: Silicon Cape, Vusi Thembekwayo

Related

Tackling climate change through innovative tech solutions
Tackling climate change through innovative tech solutions5 Apr 2022
2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report released
2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report released27 Sep 2021
Women leaders gather to drive growth in Africa and beyond
Topco MediaWomen leaders gather to drive growth in Africa and beyond17 Aug 2021
Huawei SA launches a free digital skills training programme for women entrepreneurs
Huawei SA launches a free digital skills training programme for women entrepreneurs11 Aug 2021
Silicon Cape reveals the winner of its latest hackathon
Silicon Cape reveals the winner of its latest hackathon1 Jul 2021
Hybrid and virtual events set to grow post pandemic
East Coast RadioHybrid and virtual events set to grow post pandemic4 Jun 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz