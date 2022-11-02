Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaPayflexMiWayBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

  • Operations Manager Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...

    2 Nov 2022
    Issued by: NSBC.Africa
    "It's that time of year again when the NSBC announces the names of the Top 20 Award winners from a wealth of candidates," says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC. "It is never an easy task, given the sheer number of exceptional South Africans who have created thriving and innovative businesses."
    And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...

    This year marks the 14th anniversary of the prestigious South African Small Business Awards, which recognises the tireless journey, hard work and outstanding achievements of small businesses and entrepreneurial success.

    Says Anderson: “This is a celebration of the most outstanding businesses and the extraordinary individuals behind these successful and growing enterprises.”

    As usual, the Top 20 businesses and/or entrepreneurs all receive a Top 20 Winner Award and automatically become finalists in the category and special awards.

    “We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment, small businesses would have fewer opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson, listing the following national sponsors of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards in alphabetical order: Absa, Experian, FedEx, Microsoft, ProfitShare Partners, Sage, Santam, Toyota, MTN, Netstar and Vodacom.

    The NSBC is once again impressed with the diversity and the record number of entrants this year. “It is immensely encouraging to see the magnitude of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit,” Anderson notes, adding that every entrant has made a difference to someone’s life in some way, either through employment or innovative products and services. “At the heart of this great nation is its people and I am proud to be associated with all these worthy winners.”

    The 2022 Top 20 Award winners are as follows, in alphabetical order:

    The NSBC congratulates the Top 20 Award winners and lauds them for their unyielding commitment to building a better tomorrow.

    “The role that small businesses play in job creation, poverty alleviation, service delivery, and wealth creation cannot be underestimated,” Anderson asserts. “Each recipient of the South African Small Business Award is a trailblazer with immense entrepreneurial spirit, sense of commitment, dedication and hard work. These are the mercurial people who are the key contributors towards the upliftment of the South African economy and are the backbone of our country’s workforce and financial success”.

    To book to attend the free National Awards Gala Event (virtual) click here.

    And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...


    NextOptions
    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
    Read more: Vodacom, Microsoft, Toyota, NSBC, Mike Anderson, FedEx, Experian, ProfitShare Partners

    Related

    Toyota SA announces Publicis Groupe Africa as its new agency partner
    Toyota SA announces Publicis Groupe Africa as its new agency partner11 hours ago
    Image supplied. The 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards for the Gauteng Region winners
    All the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for the Gauteng Region2 days ago
    APO Group appoints Kris Wanamaker as chief revenue officer to drive continued growth
    APO GroupAPO Group appoints Kris Wanamaker as chief revenue officer to drive continued growth27 Oct 2022
    The 2022 Western Cape VJOY winners. Source: Supplied.
    All the Western Cape VJOY Award winners!26 Oct 2022
    Promote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI
    Broad MediaPromote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI25 Oct 2022
    Albert Putra Purnama shot for the moon and didn't miss: His product, Typedream, changed the industry
    Lebrau PressAlbert Putra Purnama shot for the moon and didn't miss: His product, Typedream, changed the industry20 Oct 2022
    More empathy and sensitivity needed in the post-Covid workplace
    ClockworkMore empathy and sensitivity needed in the post-Covid workplace17 Oct 2022
    New Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards
    New MediaNew Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards5 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz