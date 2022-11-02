And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the prestigious South African Small Business Awards, which recognises the tireless journey, hard work and outstanding achievements of small businesses and entrepreneurial success.

Says Anderson: “This is a celebration of the most outstanding businesses and the extraordinary individuals behind these successful and growing enterprises.”

As usual, the Top 20 businesses and/or entrepreneurs all receive a Top 20 Winner Award and automatically become finalists in the category and special awards.

“We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment, small businesses would have fewer opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson, listing the following national sponsors of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards in alphabetical order: Absa, Experian, FedEx, Microsoft, ProfitShare Partners, Sage, Santam, Toyota, MTN, Netstar and Vodacom.

The NSBC is once again impressed with the diversity and the record number of entrants this year. “It is immensely encouraging to see the magnitude of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit,” Anderson notes, adding that every entrant has made a difference to someone’s life in some way, either through employment or innovative products and services. “At the heart of this great nation is its people and I am proud to be associated with all these worthy winners.”

The 2022 Top 20 Award winners are as follows, in alphabetical order:

The NSBC congratulates the Top 20 Award winners and lauds them for their unyielding commitment to building a better tomorrow.

“The role that small businesses play in job creation, poverty alleviation, service delivery, and wealth creation cannot be underestimated,” Anderson asserts. “Each recipient of the South African Small Business Award is a trailblazer with immense entrepreneurial spirit, sense of commitment, dedication and hard work. These are the mercurial people who are the key contributors towards the upliftment of the South African economy and are the backbone of our country’s workforce and financial success”.

