An effective media strategy matters for SMEs

It is the integrated strategy that defines what approach and tactics you are going to adopt in running your small business. In the absence of a well-defined and well-developed strategy, your small business is doomed. When trying to capture the attention of a niche audience, it's important to know the exact demographic you want to attract and what will grab them in the most effective way.

Merissa Himraj, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker South Africa

Why should SMEs plan for marketing activities?

What is the importance of planning a marketing strategy? How does it impact on business?

What advice do you have in planning a marketing strategy?

How does the lack of strategy give your competitors an advantage?

Storytelling is a new form of advertising and creating awareness for brands. How important is this for business?

What is the role of integrated communications in driving success?

How can businesses create a workspace that gives everyone a voice?

Agree to be a workspace that gives everyone a voice, this cannot just be lip service, this must be practically allowed and reinforced by the most senior team



Decide that you really want feedback even if this might not be positive all the time,



Be authentic in your interaction with people, how you listen is as important as how you respond



Don’t be afraid to answer the hard questions even if it is to say that you cannot share information just yet, by not avoiding any difficult topics, you create the atmosphere that allows for a communicative workspace where everyone feels free to voice an opinion



Provide more than one way that employees can share their thoughts or ideas, not everyone is a verbal communicator, so provide email groups, Teams or WhatsApp’s or even an office whiteboard for ideas or inputs to be shared.



Lastly be consistent – regular discussion becomes the way a company operates or works, it becomes baked into the company DNA, the only way to achieve this is through consistent practice. Like almost everything we have discussed, consistency is a recurring theme.

What advice do you have for a healthy work-life balance?



Ok so this might be an unpopular opinion, but I believe that the notion of work-life balance is a flawed one.



I used to try and strive for a work-life balance, and when I did that I felt like I was letting one or the other side of my life down, and I usually was letting something slide somewhere. Over time I have learnt some techniques that give me a way to provide valuable input at both work and at home.



At work, I put in the time required, and I am disciplined about the time allocated to work. Sometimes however work will encroach on family time, but I feel this comes with the territory in which I chose to operate. When it comes to the 'life stuff', I am fortunate enough to work at a company that also allows me to swing things around, so when family responsibility encroaches on work time I am able to deal with that with no guilt and an understanding from my senior team of why I am not available or need to take a morning out of the workday to get some stuff done.



Being treated like a responsible adult and acting like one makes a lot of difference. Another one of the crucial things I did get right as a working parent was to instil a lot of rituals at home as a family that became important – so there that are things I don’t miss even if I am working late or out of the country, which is made easier by great technology like video calling. Making time to show my family they matter most, no matter how much work I might need to get done, is how I have managed to achieve balance with work and life so far.

