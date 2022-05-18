Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Innovator TrustInnovate DurbanNexia SAB&TGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Naspers invests R40m in agritech startup Nile

18 May 2022
Naspers has announced a R40m investment in Nile, an agritech startup that connects farmers to buyers of fresh produce.
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO of Naspers | Source:
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO of Naspers | Source: Naspers

"The investment is part of a R83m equity round led by Naspers Foundry, alongside new investors, Platform Investment Partners, Raba Capital and Base Capital. The transaction marks Naspers Foundry’s tenth investment since its launch in 2019 and forms part of Naspers’s R1.4bn commitment to grow South Africa’s tech ecosystem," Naspers said in a statement.

Nile was founded in 2020 to provide farmers with digital solutions that can address various pain points inherent to food trading - including price transparency, quality verification, speed of payments, the traceability of the produce and food waste.

Nile’s end-to-end process connects farmers to commercial retailers of fresh produce both in South Africa and across the continent.

Louis de Kock, co-founder and CEO of Nile, said:

“We are delighted to have Naspers Foundry support our mission to make fresh produce more accessible to people across the African continent. While we were able to bootstrap Nile through our initial growth phase, we look forward to having the backing of an internationally respected investor and experienced operator like Naspers as we scale our cross-border operations to the rest of Africa.”

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO of Naspers, said:

“The importance of food security cannot be overstated, and a platform like Nile provides a positive contribution towards helping to sustain it. According to the World Bank, Africa’s food system has huge potential to create more and better jobs. More inclusive value chains that link farmers and other stakeholders can help realise this potential. Our investment in Nile is a great example of how technology can support communities and improve economic opportunity.”
NextOptions
Read more: funding, startups, Naspers, investments, tech startups, Agritech, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa

Related

Google for Startup Black Founders Fund calls for applications
Google for Startup Black Founders Fund calls for applications1 day ago
First-ever Global Startup Awards Africa to take place in Cape Town
First-ever Global Startup Awards Africa to take place in Cape Town13 May 2022
Tips to help get your small business funded in South Africa
Tips to help get your small business funded in South Africa10 May 2022
Logistics tech startup GoMetro secures R16m funding
Logistics tech startup GoMetro secures R16m funding5 May 2022
Why bringing on the right team for your tech startup is critical
Why bringing on the right team for your tech startup is critical28 Apr 2022
Making business funding pay off for your business
Making business funding pay off for your business21 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz