TopAuto has 946,000 monthly readers - Here's how your brand can benefit

TopAuto recently cemented its position as South Africa's most-read automotive news publication by reaching over 946,000 unique browsers in October 2022 - smashing its previous readership record.
It was able to achieve these impressive numbers thanks to its high-quality content – including the latest motoring news, features, and reviews - and useful consumer tools like its car prices portal and driving cost calculator.
TopAuto’s excellent readership growth is great news for any brand looking to promote its latest products as it provides access to a bigger audience of potential customers.
A large percentage of this audience are decision-makers in their households:
This audience is also made up of people who are influential in their businesses:
This influential audience makes TopAuto the best place to position your motoring brand as an industry leader.
If you take up this opportunity to become an advertiser on TopAuto, you will get access to a wide variety of marketing products, including:
These advertising options let you target specific audiences for your various advertising goals, and each marketing product offers many other benefits like great exposure, a broad reach, and a high ROI.
TopAuto’s marketing team is ready to assist you - so click here to learn more about TopAuto’s advertising solutions.