Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaSumitomo DunlopIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • New Vehicle Sales Manager Pretoria East
  • Motorcycle Sales Executive Johannesburg North
  • Motor Vehicle Licensing and Registration Clerk Johannesburg South
  • Motorcycle Sales Executive East Rand East Rand
  • Diesel Vehicle Mechanic George
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive East Rand
  • Parts Sales Executive East Rand
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive East Rand
  • FTC Service Advisor South Coast
  • Qualified Spay Painter Helderberg, Strand, Gordens Bay, Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    TopAuto has 946,000 monthly readers - Here's how your brand can benefit

    21 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    TopAuto recently smashed its unique browsers and page views records, making it the best place to advertise your products.
    TopAuto has 946,000 monthly readers - Here's how your brand can benefit

    TopAuto recently cemented its position as South Africa's most-read automotive news publication by reaching over 946,000 unique browsers in October 2022 - smashing its previous readership record.

    It was able to achieve these impressive numbers thanks to its high-quality content – including the latest motoring news, features, and reviews - and useful consumer tools like its car prices portal and driving cost calculator.

    TopAuto’s excellent readership growth is great news for any brand looking to promote its latest products as it provides access to a bigger audience of potential customers.

    A large percentage of this audience are decision-makers in their households:

    • 315,000 main decision-makers
    • 490,000 joint decision-makers

    This audience is also made up of people who are influential in their businesses:

    • 16,500 CEOs and directors
    • 93,600 business owners
    • 410,000 managers

    Advertise with us

    This influential audience makes TopAuto the best place to position your motoring brand as an industry leader.

    If you take up this opportunity to become an advertiser on TopAuto, you will get access to a wide variety of marketing products, including:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Site takeovers
    • Display banners
    • Dedicated mailers
    • Car prices portal branding
    • Driving cost portal branding

    These advertising options let you target specific audiences for your various advertising goals, and each marketing product offers many other benefits like great exposure, a broad reach, and a high ROI.

    TopAuto’s marketing team is ready to assist you - so click here to learn more about TopAuto’s advertising solutions.

    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    Promote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI
    Broad MediaPromote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI25 Oct 2022
    South Africa's biggest motoring news websites
    Broad MediaSouth Africa's biggest motoring news websites30 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz