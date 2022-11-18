Launch review: The Mahindra XUV 700. Dressed to impressed

They say first impressions are lasting. If this is anything to go by on, then the impressions made by the all-new Mahindra XUV700 are going to be around for a long time.

Full marks for the aesthetics and the good looks of the SUV. Full marks too for the spacious interior. But it does not stop there. Driving the XUV700 was impressive. Immediate response when the accelerator is pressed. Cornering and general driving were a real breeze. The long ‘tablet-like’ instrumentation panel is a real stand-out.

The fuel consumption was satisfying. But perhaps the most interesting fact is the price. Mahindra has been in SA for about two decades now and the XUV700 is set to take its rightful market share. The XUV700 is built ground-up on an all-new platform and is set to be a disruptor and comes packed with features and the safety features are world-class. What more could you ask for?

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa said: “The XUV700 heralds an entirely new range of Mahindra models that will arrive in the next six months. As the first model to carry our new Twin Peaks logo, it is also the first Mahindra SUV that welcomes an entirely new phase for the brand. In South Africa, the XUV700 is also our invitation to our Mahindra family to head out and explore the world around them.”

Unmissable presence

Packing an unmissable presence, tough yet sophisticated experience, spirited performance, world-class safety and sci-fi technology, the disruptive XUV700 is set to redefine the benchmarks. The striking front grille with the new Twin Peaks logo takes pride in place.

The XUV700 has LED clear-view headlamps with automatic boosting, LED daytime running lights and LED sequential indicators. Conventional door handles give way to invisible smart door handles, a first-in-segment by XUV700.

Under the bonnet

At the heart of the XUV700, Mahindra has fitted a 2l mStallion turbo-petrol engine, delivering exhilarating performance, 149kW at 5,000rpm. This engine provides refined motoring and power delivery. All versions of the XUV700 are fitted with Mahindra’s smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission.

Sci-fi technology

The new Mahindra Super screen – a combination of two high-definition 26cm digital screens for the digital cluster and infotainment systems – takes pride of place in the Mahindra XUV700 cabin. The electronic panel is highly customisable and allows for a detailed view of vehicle information. All three variants of the XUV700 in South Africa are fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Another treat across the entire XUV700 range is Mahindra’s SkyroofTM. This panoramic sunroof covers most of the passenger compartment and creates an airy and light ambience in the cabin.

Wired for sound

Mahindra has partnered with Sony to customise the sound experience inside the XUV700. In the flagship AX7 L, the sound system is upgraded to a 12-speaker Sony system with full immersive 3D sound. The AX7 L also treats its owner with wireless charging and fully automatic electronic door handles.

World-class safety

Seven is a sign of perfection when it comes to the XUV700, with seven airbags on the top variant; comprising of driver and passenger front airbags, curtains across all three rows, side airbags and a driver knee airbag.

The AX7 versions of the XUV700 offer comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard. These include smart pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and event traffic sign recognition as standard.

Colour and pricing

The Mahindra XUV70 comes in the following colours: Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage and the global launch colour – Electric Blue.