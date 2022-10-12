Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comKia Motors South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Vehicle Stock Controller East Rand
  • Qualified Motorcycle Technician Johannesburg North
  • Motor Vehicle Technician Pretoria East
  • Qualified Motor Vehicle Technician Johannesburg North
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Rustenburg
  • Vehicle sales Manager Rustenburg
  • Service Advisor Paarl
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Johannesburg North
  • Vehicle Sales Manager Johannesburg North
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Vredenburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Nissan announces complete exit from Russian market

    12 Oct 2022
    Nissan's Executive Committee yesterday, 11 October, approved the sale of its Russian operations to Nami, the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, signalling its imminent exit from the market.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The sale will transfer all Nissan operations in Russia under the Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC (NMGR) legal entity to Nami for future passenger vehicle projects. This covers Nissan’s manufacturing and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and sales and marketing centre in Moscow, which will operate under a new name.

    The announcement follows the suspension from March of operations in the market. Under the new ownership of the NMGR entity, all of Nissan’s employees in the market will receive employment protection for 12 months. The sale is expected to be formalised in the coming weeks following approvals from the relevant authorities. The terms of the sale would allow Nissan the option to buy back the entity and its operations within the next six years.

    Nissan will take a one-off impact of approximately ¥100bn (R12,4tn) from this exit. However, Nissan will maintain its full-year guidance. Details will be reported after further assessment as part of the regular disclosure during the second quarter results in November 2022.

    “On behalf of Nissan, I thank our Russian colleagues for their contribution to the business over many years. While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people,” said Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida.

    Since Nissan assumed zero activity in the market in this fiscal year, Nissan remains on track to achieve its business objectives under the Nissan Next transformation plan, as the company progress towards its Ambition 2030 goals.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Nissan, Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Related

    Advertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives
    TBWAAdvertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives2 days ago
    Nissan Micra axed in South Africa
    Nissan Micra axed in South Africa30 Sep 2022
    First drive: An icon re-visited, the 3rd generation Nissan Qashqai
    First drive: An icon re-visited, the 3rd generation Nissan Qashqai26 Sep 2022
    #WomensMonth: Nissan SA HR leader Asha Sivenath
    #WomensMonth: Nissan SA HR leader Asha Sivenath22 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Kremlin rejects Russian default, says payments executed27 Jun 2022
    Niger bans refined fuel exports to protect local supply
    Niger bans refined fuel exports to protect local supply3 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz