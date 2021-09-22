59th D&AD Annual now available

D&AD has launched the 59th D&AD Annual, published in a free-to-access digital format. Building on the success of the organisation's first all-digital Annual in 2020, D&AD this year are facilitating conversations around the future of the sector by inviting esteemed voices to offer insights on the 2021 Award-winning work, and providing additional interactive features including a new curate function which enables users to collate and share their favourite works.