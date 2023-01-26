Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Power cuts leave fruit farmers in despair

26 Jan 2023
By: Wendell Roelf and Kopano Gumbi
On the cusp of harvesting this season's first fruit, deciduous farmer Heinie du Toit frets as the worst power cuts on record threatening to take the shine off his apple and pear crop destined for foreign markets.
A worker looks at apples at Remhoogte farm where they need a steady electricity supply for an automated irrigation pump network that sprays thousands of trees heavy with fruit, in Ceres, South Africa January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
A worker looks at apples at Remhoogte farm where they need a steady electricity supply for an automated irrigation pump network that sprays thousands of trees heavy with fruit, in Ceres, South Africa January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Situated in Ceres, one of the country's major fruit-growing regions around 120km (75 miles) northeast of Cape Town, the century-old family farm "Remhoogte" needs a steady electricity supply for an automated irrigation pump network that sprays thousands of trees heavy with fruit.

Too little water during the irrigation peak, from the end of November to mid-March, affects the size and quality of a wide variety of apple and pear cultivars, hitting produce and revenue as only premier grades are shipped to the European Union, UK, China and the Middle East.

"The trees have a certain need for water and if they don't get that water it's going to affect the quality negatively and then you can't export the fruit," Du Toit said.

A 10% reduction in exports from the farm may result in some R7.5m ($435,600) lost revenue, Du Toit said, with lower grades destined for the domestic market and juice processors.

Daily power outages, which utility Eskom anticipates would continue for two more years at least, have hammered economic growth, fuelling widespread discontent among businesses and households.

"Many farmers said this is their last chance and if something doesn't happen very quickly they are going to sell their farms... It is a huge concern," Du Toit said as the steady throb of a diesel generator kicked in.

The fruit industry wasn't the only one feeling the squeeze.

Roughly 20% of maize, 15% of soybeans, 34% of sugarcane and nearly half of South Africa's wheat production was under irrigation, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, adding farmers had raised concerns about power cuts hitting output.

Impossible to farm

Cape Town vegetable farmer Carl Gorgens has given up on about half of his farming area because he cannot irrigate as frequently as needed.

"It's impossible to farm like this, to farm half the amount of seedlings in a season, when you're supplying supermarkets. I might as well stop and close the doors," said Gorgens.

Power outages are the latest setback following a drought, the Covid-19 pandemic, bottlenecks at ports and higher commodity prices, such as fuel and fertiliser, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Du Toit said.

At the Bella Frutta fruit exporters' packaging warehouse in Ceres, two massive diesel generators help keep conveyor belts moving and cold storage units at -1.5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in January, the pack house burnt through 5,000 litres of diesel in just under three days to keep operations running.

"We struggle to keep a constant cooling supply to our cold rooms," said Fransu Viljoen, engineering manager at Bella Frutta, adding it was frustrating to get up before the crack of dawn to reset the generators.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Wendell Roelf and Kopano Gumbi

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Kopano Gumbi; additional reporting by Esa Alexander in Cape Town; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Vin Shahrestani.
Read more: agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, fruit farming, agroprocessing

Related

Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges11 hours ago
Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production1 day ago
Perlemoen farm gives hope to West Coast community
Perlemoen farm gives hope to West Coast community2 days ago
Second international summit on food production in Africa to open in Dakar
Second international summit on food production in Africa to open in Dakar20 Jan 2023
SA wine export volumes hold steady despite obstacles - WoSA
SA wine export volumes hold steady despite obstacles - WoSA20 Jan 2023
Wine farm reacts to ongoing load shedding as production gets impacted
Wine farm reacts to ongoing load shedding as production gets impacted19 Jan 2023
Michael Malan, Simonsig cellarmaster
Third-generation Malan takes the reins as Simonsig cellarmaster17 Jan 2023
Entrepreneur hopes for meaningful transformation of poultry industry
Entrepreneur hopes for meaningful transformation of poultry industry17 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz