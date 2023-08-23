Get solar and back-up power in 48 hours with Discovery Bank

Discovery Bank and its partner Rubicon bring a faster and more reliable way to power your home with renewable energy. The bank has improved its energy solutions service by reducing the installation time to 48 hours after payment confirmation.

Discovery Bank clients can now get 48 hour solar installations. Source: Los Meurtos Crew/Pexels

The recently launched partnership with Rubicon gives Discovery Bank clients access to flexible funding for industry leading solar and back-up power solutions. So far, the duo has managed to scale up operational capabilities to meet demand.

“The response to our partnership with Rubicon has been tremendous. It confirmed the need for broad access to effective funding assistance, and fast, high-quality support to install and run solar and energy solutions," says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

“To date we’ve only made the service available to a limited segment of our client base while we’ve refined the operational processes; we are now ready to bring the financing solution to all our clients.”

“By working closely with our partner Rubicon, Discovery Bank clients will get fast-track installation – within 48 hours – of their solar solution after completing their order. This shifts the typical three-week installation period to a two-day turnaround, effectively fast-tracking solar solution installations in the same way that we’ve thought about every other aspect of our product offering – making the journey quick and simple.”

The 48-hour installation guarantee is applicable to installations within major cities and is subject to stock availability. It reflects Discovery Bank’s dedication to delivering high-quality solutions that cater to the urgent energy needs of South African homes.

Guided purchase

Discovery Bank clients can choose a dedicated solar budget facility at competitive interest rates over 72 months, which allows them to own their solar energy solutions and enjoy the benefits of lower electricity bills, increased home value, and reduced carbon footprint.

Rubicon will guide clients through the process, from consultation to installation and after service, and offers an online calculator that gives an instant quote based on specific energy needs and preferences.

“Rubicon is thrilled to take our groundbreaking partnership with Discovery Bank to the next level. The 48-hour installation guarantee represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering not only top-notch solar and back-up power solutions, but also an exceptional customer experience,” says Rubicon CEO Rick Basson.

“This continued collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence when it comes to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to South African households.”