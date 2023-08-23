Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Get solar and back-up power in 48 hours with Discovery Bank

23 Aug 2023
Discovery Bank and its partner Rubicon bring a faster and more reliable way to power your home with renewable energy. The bank has improved its energy solutions service by reducing the installation time to 48 hours after payment confirmation.
Discovery Bank clients can now get 48 hour solar installations. Source: Los Meurtos Crew/Pexels
Discovery Bank clients can now get 48 hour solar installations. Source: Los Meurtos Crew/Pexels

The recently launched partnership with Rubicon gives Discovery Bank clients access to flexible funding for industry leading solar and back-up power solutions. So far, the duo has managed to scale up operational capabilities to meet demand.

“The response to our partnership with Rubicon has been tremendous. It confirmed the need for broad access to effective funding assistance, and fast, high-quality support to install and run solar and energy solutions," says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

“To date we’ve only made the service available to a limited segment of our client base while we’ve refined the operational processes; we are now ready to bring the financing solution to all our clients.”

The new ad says camping is for everyone. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Hi-Tec brings new perspective with load shedding campaign

24 Jul 2023

“By working closely with our partner Rubicon, Discovery Bank clients will get fast-track installation – within 48 hours – of their solar solution after completing their order. This shifts the typical three-week installation period to a two-day turnaround, effectively fast-tracking solar solution installations in the same way that we’ve thought about every other aspect of our product offering – making the journey quick and simple.”

The 48-hour installation guarantee is applicable to installations within major cities and is subject to stock availability. It reflects Discovery Bank’s dedication to delivering high-quality solutions that cater to the urgent energy needs of South African homes.

Guided purchase

Discovery Bank clients can choose a dedicated solar budget facility at competitive interest rates over 72 months, which allows them to own their solar energy solutions and enjoy the benefits of lower electricity bills, increased home value, and reduced carbon footprint.

Rubicon will guide clients through the process, from consultation to installation and after service, and offers an online calculator that gives an instant quote based on specific energy needs and preferences.

“Rubicon is thrilled to take our groundbreaking partnership with Discovery Bank to the next level. The 48-hour installation guarantee represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering not only top-notch solar and back-up power solutions, but also an exceptional customer experience,” says Rubicon CEO Rick Basson.

“This continued collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence when it comes to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to South African households.”

NextOptions
Read more: load shedding, Hylton Kallner, Rubicon, backup power, solar installation, Discovery Bank

Related

Karpowership procurement deal intended for 20 year contract. Source: Karpowership
Winde and WCG make official statement to oppose Karpowership52 minutes ago
Taking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation
KantarTaking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation1 day ago
Minister of Electricity in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com
Municipalities' unpaid dues to Eskom rise to R63.2bn2 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit17 Aug 2023
Source:
Franchise businesses should invest in solar power16 Aug 2023
Business Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
Broad MediaBusiness Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader15 Aug 2023
Source: Parow Centre.
Market shifts expose Parow Centre's landlord struggles14 Aug 2023
Sungrow installed invertor: Image: Supplied
OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBattle load shedding with Sungrow Residential Solution11 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz