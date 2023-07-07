Nersa announces preferred bidders in REIPPPP Bid Window 6

“The five preferred bidders applied for generation licences in accordance with section 7 of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No.4 of 2006), which requires that no person may operate a generation facility without a licence issued by the energy regulator.
“Nersa analysed the applications and determined that they meet all the licensing requirements. No objections to the applications were received,” the Nersa said on Friday, 7 July.
Bid Window 6 called for new generation capacity of 4,200MW, made up of 3,200MW wind energy resources and 1,000MW solar photovoltaic energy resources.
