Nersa announces preferred bidders in REIPPPP Bid Window 6

7 Jul 2023
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generation licences for five preferred bidders in Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

“The five preferred bidders applied for generation licences in accordance with section 7 of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No.4 of 2006), which requires that no person may operate a generation facility without a licence issued by the energy regulator.

“Nersa analysed the applications and determined that they meet all the licensing requirements. No objections to the applications were received,” the Nersa said on Friday, 7 July.

The preferred bidders are:

  • Doornhoek PV;
  • Boitumelo Solar Power Plant;
  • Kutlwano Solar Power Plant;
  • URSA Energy; and
  • Antlia Energy.

Bid Window 6 called for new generation capacity of 4,200MW, made up of 3,200MW wind energy resources and 1,000MW solar photovoltaic energy resources.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
renewable energy, Nersa, REIPPPP



