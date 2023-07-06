Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KLAIndaba Billboards & MediaGfK South AfricaIconic CollectivePrimedia BroadcastingAbnormalHOT 102.7FMUrban Brew StudiosMediaHeads 360BoomtownMaximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Indaba Media brings innovation to DStv's 'Shaka Ilembe'

6 Jul 2023
Issued by: Indaba Billboards & Media
Bringing holographic technology to branding, our installations at King Shaka International Airport for the critically acclaimed telenovela prove to be the next step in our innovative solutions.
Indaba Media brings innovation to DStv's 'Shaka Ilembe'

Premiered in June 2023, DStv’s ‘Shaka Ilembe’ tells the story of the great King Shaka Zulu. The production has been in the making for over six years and is told from the insights of descendants of the great King, including the newly coronated King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Our long-term client, DStv, presented us with a challenge of creating an innovative way to advertise this historic telenovela and capture the audience. To do this we came up with a massive holographic installation that matches the story of the prolific King Shaka.

To bring the story home, we flighted four holograms in KwaZulu-Natal’s King Shaka International Airport. We wanted to trigger a sense of nostalgia in those who are familiar with the story, while simultaneously piquing the interests of those who are not as familiar with the Zulu nation’s remarkable royalty.

The first season of the telenovela follows the beginnings of the King’s life as it tells the story of how one young boy would come to lead a nation of over 250,000 people and 50,000 soldiers. To accurately reflect the rise of both the King and the Zulu nation, the holograms feature the story from a young age until the King’s teenage years.


The Shaka Illembe hologram at the King Shaka Airport in Durban.

The holograms were strategically placed where all patrons would not only see but also engage them. Two of the activations were at the luggage carousels where the public would spend their time waiting for their luggage watching young Shaka become the teenager who would eventually become a great king. In addition to those two holograms, another two were placed along the staircases and elevators leaving the airport. We did this to ensure that ‘Shaka Ilembe’ is the last thing they see as they make their way to their next destination, thus keeping it top of mind.

At the airport, we also flighted the making and development of the static billboards, therefore alluding to the idea that they would see more of this activation outside of the airport. Taking it a step further, we provided the client with static billboards along Queen Nandi Highway, in KwaMashu and other high impact sites across the KZN area to support the overall out-of-home strategy.


The Shaka Illembe hologram at the King Shaka Airport in Durban.

These billboards highlighted the story of his mother, Queen Nandi (played by accomplished actress, Nomzamo Mbatha), with the enchanting title “Indodana yami iyeza”, translated to mean “my son is coming”. The inclusion of Queen Nandi in the rollout also served as an introduction of Shaka to the world.

As the story of King Shaka progresses through the storytelling in ‘Shaka Ilembe’, so will our innovative and forward-thinking strategies. Our strategies are consistent with matching the stature of whatever and whomever we may be highlighting through our OOH innovations. So, as the story of ‘Shaka Ilembe’ continues our strategies will continue to highlight the larger-than-life persona of the King.

NextOptions
Indaba Billboards & Media
Indaba Billboards & Media is a Transit Media Advertising Specialist company that provides brands access to a large and vast commuter audience and Spaza shop shoppers.
Read more: DStv, King Goodwill Zwelithini



Related

Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power
New local movie shows dark side of social media29 Jun 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport reigns supreme, DA not so much
#OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport reigns supreme, DA not so much20 Jun 2023
Image supplied: (From left) Amanda Cromhout, Truth CEO and International Loyalty Personality of the Year, with Annich McIntosh, editor of Loyalty Magazine
SA wins at international loyalty awards15 Jun 2023
Source:
DStv subscribers gain access to BritBox's best of British TV7 Jun 2023
Image supplied. The DStv Content Creator Awards are hosting an informative Emerging Content Creator Workshop in Johannesburg
DStv Content Creator Awards to host emerging content creator workshop30 May 2023
Roomies, a brand new comedy series premieres on 1Magic, DStv Channel 103
DStv Media SalesRoomies, a brand new comedy series premieres on 1Magic, DStv Channel 1038 May 2023
Image supplied. The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards is open for entries
DStv Content Creator Awards 2023 to shine a light on people who make us feel good5 May 2023
Source © Warner Bros. TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film with themed weekends such DC Universe Weekend
TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film17 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz