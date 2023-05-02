Another strategic acquisition for Only Realty

South African real estate company, Only Realty Property Group, has acquired a majority shareholding in technology-driven, full-service real estate agency, Leadhome.

Only Realty CEO, Grant Smee

Co-founded in 2015 by Marcél du Toit, Leadhome has been an innovator in the South African property industry introducing a fixed-fee pricing model (in contrast to the standard estate agency percentage commission) and employing technology to optimise many of the functions performed by traditional agents. Today, Leadhome employs approximately 90 tech-enabled agents and 40 support staff and has a strong presence in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban.

The combination of Only Realty and Leadhome provides a platform for further expansion of the property group, leveraging the Osmosis technology platform developed by Leadhome, the broader national reach of Only Realty Property Group, and combining the strengths of the businesses to continue the group's expansion strategy. Leadhome is the latest in a string of high-profile property acquisitions for Only Realty, preceded by Frankie Bells Real Estate, Adrienne Hersch Properties, and Halbe Properties. Only Realty aims to build the largest network of independent Estate Agents in South Africa.

Commenting on the acquisition, Only Realty CEO, Grant Smee said “Leadhome has a solid track record of property sales, having sold over 10,000 properties since their inception in 2015. Their data-driven approach to property acquisitions and marketing will be a hugely valuable addition to Only Realty’s national strategy, enabling us to further strengthen all of our agent teams through technology, data and marketing expertise of the combined group. We look forward to this next chapter in our growth and working with the Leadhome team to continue strengthening our presence across South Africa.”