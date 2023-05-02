Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comKeys CommunicationsBedford BrokerageCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Another strategic acquisition for Only Realty

2 May 2023
South African real estate company, Only Realty Property Group, has acquired a majority shareholding in technology-driven, full-service real estate agency, Leadhome.
Only Realty CEO, Grant Smee
Only Realty CEO, Grant Smee

Co-founded in 2015 by Marcél du Toit, Leadhome has been an innovator in the South African property industry introducing a fixed-fee pricing model (in contrast to the standard estate agency percentage commission) and employing technology to optimise many of the functions performed by traditional agents. Today, Leadhome employs approximately 90 tech-enabled agents and 40 support staff and has a strong presence in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban.

The combination of Only Realty and Leadhome provides a platform for further expansion of the property group, leveraging the Osmosis technology platform developed by Leadhome, the broader national reach of Only Realty Property Group, and combining the strengths of the businesses to continue the group's expansion strategy. Leadhome is the latest in a string of high-profile property acquisitions for Only Realty, preceded by Frankie Bells Real Estate, Adrienne Hersch Properties, and Halbe Properties. Only Realty aims to build the largest network of independent Estate Agents in South Africa.

Commenting on the acquisition, Only Realty CEO, Grant Smee said “Leadhome has a solid track record of property sales, having sold over 10,000 properties since their inception in 2015. Their data-driven approach to property acquisitions and marketing will be a hugely valuable addition to Only Realty’s national strategy, enabling us to further strengthen all of our agent teams through technology, data and marketing expertise of the combined group. We look forward to this next chapter in our growth and working with the Leadhome team to continue strengthening our presence across South Africa.”

NextOptions
Read more: acquisition, acquisition announced, Leadhome, Marcél du Toit, Grant Smee, Only Realty, Only Realty Group, Only Realty Property Group

Related

Smanatha Govindon is the MD at Digiworx. Source: Supplied.
Ocean on 76 Collective announces acquisition of Digiworx21 Apr 2023
Popularity of sectional title homes continues to surge in SA
Popularity of sectional title homes continues to surge in SA5 Jan 2023
7 residential property trends to look out for in 2023
7 residential property trends to look out for in 202314 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
TFG open to participate in UK retail consolidation1 Dec 2022
Source:
Clicks to acquire Sorbet beauty franchise for R105m24 Nov 2022
These top selling points are what homebuyers want right now
These top selling points are what homebuyers want right now8 Aug 2022
Look out for these red flags when buying or selling a home
Look out for these red flags when buying or selling a home5 Jul 2022
Western Cape comes out tops with most favourable property selling conditions in SA
Western Cape comes out tops with most favourable property selling conditions in SA2 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz