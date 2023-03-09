Fortress Real Estate to list and trade on A2X

Fortress Real Estate Investments has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X), with its shares available for trade on the platform from Thursday, 16 March.

Steven Brown, CEO of Fortress Real Estate. Source: Supplied

With a market cap of approximately R16bn, Fortress Real Estate will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listings on A2X.

It joins property companies NEPI Rockcastle, GrowthPoint Properties, Equites Property Fund, Fairvest Limited, SA Corporate Real Estate, MAS, Stor-Age, Hyprop and Balwin Properties with a listing on A2X.

Said Steven Brown, CEO of Fortress Real Estate: “Our listing on A2X not only provides our shareholders with the choice of an additional platform on which to transact Fortress Real Estate shares, but also the opportunity to capture savings through A2X’s lower exchange fees and narrower spreads.”

The listings of both Fortress Real Estate A and Fortress Real Estate B shares will bring the number of instruments available for trade on A2X to 102 with a combined market capitalisation of around R6.6tn.