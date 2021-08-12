Women-led Isilumko Activate steps up as the world around us changes

From the latest video game releases to news on new technology, industry developments and gaming tournaments, LevelFox - Media24's gaming news and lifestyle website - aims to be the new home of South African gamers.Issued byMedia24 Lifestyle
The earth is a sphere: this is an incontrovertible fact. Reputable newspapers do not publish articles contesting this. That there are people who think the earth is flat doesn't make this worthy of debate: their belief is simply false.ByNathan Geffen and Mia Malan
This week we celebrate the strength, resilience, compassion, ambition, enthusiasm, energy, kindness and beauty of all South African women. Isilumko Activate's all-women leadership team pauses for a moment to look back, while bubbling with excitement for what lies ahead!
Who would have thought we would live in times like these? 2020 started out as a great year! We were focused, ready to hit the ground running, plans and strategies were in place, briefs were coming in and everyone was in a “let’s rock this power year” mood.
Then, we were struck with it… yes, a pandemic! A pandemic, which would change our lives, our way of living, our thinking and ways of working. Habits changed, consumer behaviour changed, life as we knew it would never be the same again!
Client’s briefs started changing, budgets shifted from BTL to digital and additional TV, all in the hope of ensuring brands and market shares are sustained.
So, what does a brand activation agency do? An agency that has been around for more than 26 years and has built its business on BTL.
In a changing world, we make changes too! We take the negative and turn it into positive, we re-group, re-plan, re-strategise.
Isilumko is proud to change with the times and thus we have shifted and refined our service offerings. Isilumko is going digital with new services like mobile and social media campaigns, virtual and hybrid events, ussd campaigns, loyalty programmes and integrated digital tech. Take a peek here:
In January 2021, internet users in South Africa reached 38.19 million, an addition of 1.7 million internet users between 2020 and 2021, marking an increase of 4.5%. Internet penetration is now at 64%.
From a social media perspective, South Africa has reached 25 million users, which is a 14% increase between 2020 and 2021. Total number of social media users now stands at 41.9%.
The team at Isilumko are excited for what lies ahead! Our portfolio of services now includes brand activations; experiential marketing; traditional trade specialisation; digital, USSD and loyalty programmes; CSR marketing; creative, design, print and production; media strategy and buying; and events, expos, roadshows and conferences.
Isilumko’s national presence with wholly owned offices in five major cities, allows the team to be hands-on, agile and locally focused to provide solid project management, ongoing optimisation and seamless execution, where connection, engagement and experience, along with meaningful Insights bring your brand to life.
Our formula allows our team to successfully execute our services with a strong emphasis on ROI, consumer insights, driving impactful and creative conceptual solutions, connecting the brand with the consumer and ensuring successful go-to-market campaign results.
Times may have changed, however, as Isilumko, we take on all the changes in our world, continue to do what we do best and look forward to what lies ahead.
Let’s embrace our new world together and contact us on 011 267 2920 (Johannesburg), 021 461 3609 (Cape Town), 082 459 0704 (Nritika Singh, managing director) or send an email to az.oc.okmulisi@etavitca for your next campaign!
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.