Bloomberg: Dan Marokane to succeed Andre de Ruyter as permanent Eskom CEO

Eskom's logo is seen at the Megawatt Park. Source: Reuters/ Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO since Andre de Ruyter left in February with company CFO Calib Cassim currently acting in an interim CEO capacity.

Marokane is currently acting CEO at sugar producer Tongaat Hulett and has previously served as an executive at Eskom.

Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on in continent's most industrialised economy for more than a decade.

This year it has implemented the worst power cuts on record, leaving households and businesses without electricity for up to 10 hours a day.