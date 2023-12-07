Industries

    Bloomberg: Dan Marokane to succeed Andre de Ruyter as permanent Eskom CEO

    By Harshita Meenaktshi and Bhargav Acharya
    7 Dec 2023
    Dan Marokane is expected to be named CEO of Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Spokespeople for Eskom and the Department of Public Enterprises, the government department that oversees the power company, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.
    Eskom's logo is seen at the Megawatt Park. Source: Reuters/ Siphiwe Sibeko
    Eskom has been without a permanent CEO since Andre de Ruyter left in February with company CFO Calib Cassim currently acting in an interim CEO capacity.

    EDF Renewables ticks DMRE boxes, gets Nedbank funding to sell to Eskom
    2 days

    Marokane is currently acting CEO at sugar producer Tongaat Hulett and has previously served as an executive at Eskom.

    Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on in continent's most industrialised economy for more than a decade.

    This year it has implemented the worst power cuts on record, leaving households and businesses without electricity for up to 10 hours a day.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Let's do Biz