Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe appointed CEO of Sanedi

6 Oct 2022
Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe has been appointed CEO of the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi), effective 1 October.
Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe, CEO, Sanedi
Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe, CEO, Sanedi

“The Sanedi board would like to congratulate Dr Mathe on his appointment. He brings a wealth of experience to the institution and its staff. The board pledges its support behind Dr Mathe and calls for the executives and Sanedi staff to do the same,” Sicelo Xulu, chairperson of the board said.

The highly experienced Mathe holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business Leadership among other qualifications.

Prior to leading critical portfolios at Eskom, Mathe served as a programme manager for the then Saneri, now Sanedi, from 2007 until 2010. During this time, he established the Hydrogen Economy Awareness Programme and Green Transport Programme. This included the establishment of the Alternative Transport Energy Centre. He is credited for securing industry support for the use of compressed natural gas in transport.

