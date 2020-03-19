SA retail sales up 1.2% in January

South Africa's retail trade sales beat market expectations, increasing by 1,2% year-on-year in January 2020, according to Statistics South Africa.
Getty
The main contributors to the 1,2% increase were all 'other' retailers (which includes online stores) contributing 0,6 of a percentage point, and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, contributing 0,4 of a percentage point.
The largest positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6,2%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (4,4%); and all 'other' retailers (4,2%).
South Africa's retail trade sales dropped by 0,4% year-on-year in December 2019, according to Statistics South Africa.
13 Feb 2020
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,9% in January 2020 compared with December 2019, Stats SA said. This followed month-on-month changes of -3,2% in December 2019 and 2,1% in November 2019. In the three months ended January 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,4% compared with the previous three months.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.