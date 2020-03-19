Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA retail sales up 1.2% in January

South Africa's retail trade sales beat market expectations, increasing by 1,2% year-on-year in January 2020, according to Statistics South Africa.

Getty

The main contributors to the 1,2% increase were all 'other' retailers (which includes online stores) contributing 0,6 of a percentage point, and
retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, contributing 0,4 of a percentage point.

The largest positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6,2%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (4,4%); and all 'other' retailers (4,2%).

SA's December retail sales disappoint

South Africa's retail trade sales dropped by 0,4% year-on-year in December 2019, according to Statistics South Africa.

13 Feb 2020


Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,9% in January 2020 compared with December 2019, Stats SA said. This followed month-on-month changes of -3,2% in December 2019 and 2,1% in November 2019. In the three months ended January 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,4% compared with the previous three months.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Related

Covid-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours
SA retail sales up 1.2% in January
Covid-19: SA supermarkets appeal to shoppers to quit panic buying

By Lauren Hartzenberg

Nando's latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival

By Andy Walker

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.