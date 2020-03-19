SA retail sales up 1.2% in January

South Africa's retail trade sales beat market expectations, increasing by 1,2% year-on-year in January 2020, according to Statistics South Africa.

The main contributors to the 1,2% increase were all 'other' retailers (which includes online stores) contributing 0,6 of a percentage point, andretailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, contributing 0,4 of a percentage point.The largest positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6,2%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (4,4%); and all 'other' retailers (4,2%).Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,9% in January 2020 compared with December 2019, Stats SA said. This followed month-on-month changes of -3,2% in December 2019 and 2,1% in November 2019. In the three months ended January 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,4% compared with the previous three months.