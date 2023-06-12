EnchaCloud bags the Scale Computing Partner Collaboration Award

Scale Computing has announced their platform award winners for 2023. The inaugural Scale Computing Platform Summit was held at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

EnchaCloud won the Scale Computing Partner Collaboration Award. The award recognises a partner who has leveraged the Scale Computing Ecosystem to provide the most complete solution built on Scale Computing Platform.

EnchaCloud provides a fully hosted infrastructure built on the Scale Hyperconverged Platform, enabling customers to securely and efficiently run their business-critical workloads at an affordable cost. EnchaCloud aims to truly be at the edge, delivering services to marginalised communities in South Africa and the rest of the African continent, in a secure and efficient network.

Reflecting on the importance of the award, executive director Gladwin Marumo said: “This is a major recognition for our company that we have built a cloud management platform, NavEngine, which companies as far afield as Canada and Kenya now wish to deploy in their multi-cloud environment.”

CTO and director Andy Brauer is pleased that the many years of research and development have yielded a world class product: “NavEngine utilises the best of AI to offer clients a predictive, easy to use platform that is both pliable and secure.”

Sedise Moseneke, CEO of Encha Group, had this to say about the award: “This award to our nascent company, EnchaCloud, shows that with focus, and key collaborations, dedicated technology solutions developed for Africa, are often exported to the rest of the world. We are pleased with the current interest in NavEngine, particularly from North America.”

“EnchaCloud has been a model user of our solutions, and they have added a layer of management that makes it easy to get maximum value of Scale Computing. I can see a bright future for this industrious company,” said Jaco Delport, executive manager, EMEA, Scale Computing.



