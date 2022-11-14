Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisTPDCIrvine PartnersTelvivaESETDomains.co.zaBizcommunity.comSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Vodacom hit by Ethiopia network roll-out

14 Nov 2022
The Vodacom Group said on Monday, 14 November, its half-year headline earnings fell 9.5%, impacted by startup losses in Ethiopia and higher finance costs.
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The company, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 457c in the six months that ended 30 September from 505c a year earlier.

Vodacom said it implemented a new simplified dividend policy, which is set at least 75% of Vodacom Group headline earnings, and declared an interim dividend of 340c per share.

Kenya's Safaricom leads a consortium, including Vodacom and Vodafone, that entered the Ethiopian market last month, becoming the first private operator in one of Africa's largest telecoms markets.

It has already launched its network in 16 cities in Ethiopia, with plans to expand services to 25 cities by April 2023 and reach its first milestone of 25% population coverage, Vodacom chief executive officer Shameel Joosub said.

The company also blamed various initiatives it took to help financially strained customers for the earnings decline.

"Vodacom has attempted to absorb considerable inflationary costs from the dramatic increase in energy costs as far as possible," Joosub said.

Group revenue, however, rose by 7.7% to R53.7bn ($3.10bn), thanks to additional three million customers and demand for data and financial services.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Vodacom, Vodacom Group

Related

How digital tools can help farmers in Africa fight climate change - study
How digital tools can help farmers in Africa fight climate change - study8 Nov 2022
And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...
NSBC.AfricaAnd the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...2 Nov 2022
Image supplied. The 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards for the Gauteng Region winners
All the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for the Gauteng Region31 Oct 2022
The 2022 Western Cape VJOY winners. Source: Supplied.
All the Western Cape VJOY Award winners!26 Oct 2022
New Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards
New MediaNew Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards5 Oct 2022
Vodacom launches new cash advance service
Vodacom launches new cash advance service30 Aug 2022
False Bay TVET College wins award for student placement
False Bay CollegeFalse Bay TVET College wins award for student placement25 Aug 2022
#LetsTalkDigital: Lana Strydom from Vodacom talks digital marketing
#LetsTalkDigital: Lana Strydom from Vodacom talks digital marketing18 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz