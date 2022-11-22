Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TelvivaBroad MediaLexisNexisTPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cybersecurity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Cyber Security Architect Stellenbosch
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday

    22 Nov 2022
    Two years of living and working at home has taught South Africans how to shop online and embrace the convenience it offers. And with Black Friday on our doorstep, followed quickly by Cyber Monday, and of course, the frenzy that is shopping for the festive season, hundreds of thousands of people will be logging on to shop up a storm.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Unfortunately, more online shopping means additional opportunities for cybercriminals waiting to prey on unsuspecting shoppers. ISP Mweb offers the following top tips to keep safe while online shopping:

    1. Beware of fake websites

    During the sales period, websites are often cloned to fool consumers into thinking they are shopping on a legitimate site. The website may appear almost identical to the real site, however, look out for subtle changes such as images that are pixelated, functions on the site may not working properly, and double-check the address of a site to confirm it's the real deal.

    2. Only shop on secure sites

    Before entering any information into a website, always check that the site is safe and secure. You can do this by hovering your mouse over the URL and checking the validity of the web address. You should look for a padlock symbol in the address bar and check that the URL begins with a ‘https://’ or ‘shttp://’. Without HTTPS, any data passed on the site is insecure and could be intercepted by cybercriminals.

    3. If it sounds too good to be true, it is

    Emails or posts on social media promising ‘sweet deals’ should be approached with caution. Clicking on the link could bring you straight to a phishing site or you may end up downloading malware onto your device. It can be hard to distinguish between a real bargain and a fake so it’s best to do your research to find out if the site is credible or go directly to a brand’s website to determine if the deal is real.

    SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
    SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022

    By 20 hours ago

    4. Make sure your password is strong

    Creating a strong password is one of the easiest ways you can protect yourself from being hacked online. It is often tempting to use the same password for multiple accounts, but this puts you at great risk of having your data stolen. It’s best to use a unique username and password for separate online accounts so that should you be phished, cybercriminals will have access to your other online accounts.

    5. Be careful when using public WiFi

    Using public WiFi to search for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals could open you up to a range of security risks as it requires no authentication to establish a network connection allowing fraudsters direct access to any unsecured devices on the same open network. This means hackers can steal valuable information such as login passwords, credit card info, and other personal and financial details. It can also be used to spread malware.

    6. Keep an eye on your bank statements to spot fraudulent activity

    It’s always worth keeping a close eye on bank statements and making sure your bank account has immediate notifications, to make sure there are no unusual transactions on your account. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday there will be lots of online activity, so keep an eye out for unusual debits from your account that could normally go undetected.

    7. Make sure your security software is up to date

    You should make sure that all your security software is up to date before you start shopping. This will prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to your computer through vulnerabilities in older and outdated systems.

    NextOptions
    Read more: online shopping, Cybersecurity, Black Friday

    Related

    SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
    SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 202220 hours ago
    How to get your brand ahead this Black Friday
    TDMCHow to get your brand ahead this Black Friday22 hours ago
    Makro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals
    Atmosphere CommunicationsMakro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals1 day ago
    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday
    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday3 days ago
    Don't be blinded by Black Friday - your customers aren't
    RogerwilcoDon't be blinded by Black Friday - your customers aren't3 days ago
    Source: Supplied
    Black Friday to beat Xmas FMCG sales as shoppers become discount-obsessed17 Nov 2022
    Get ready for Black Friday: 4 tips to attract more shoppers
    Domains.co.zaGet ready for Black Friday: 4 tips to attract more shoppers17 Nov 2022
    Make sure you are really saving this Black Friday
    Bullion PR & CommunicationMake sure you are really saving this Black Friday16 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz