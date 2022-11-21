SE Ventures launches a €500m fund to accelerate industrial tech startups

SE Ventures has announced its €500m Fund II, establishing the firm as one of the largest VCs focusing on climate and industrial technology. Backed by Schneider Electric, this move builds upon a 2018 Fund I to bring SE Ventures to €1bn of committed capital. Fund II will begin deployment in January 2023, doubling down on SE Ventures' track record of success as an accelerant for category-defining companies in climate tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity.

Amit Chaturvedy, global head and managing partner of SE Ventures | image supplied

“We live in a world that’s facing crises on three fundamental levels: energy, economy and climate,” said Nadège Petit, chief innovation officer of Schneider Electric.

“There’s never been a greater need for transformation, or a greater opportunity for positive impact – impact that we create by innovating in three fundamental ways: electrification, digitalisation and decarbonisation. Through this Fund II launch, which is a continuation of our capital allocation strategy to the startup ecosystem, we are reinforcing our commitment to a future where startups with bold solutions and companies with bold ambitions together have access to the resources, tools and partners they need to meet this moment and make an even better future.”

Throughout Fund I, there have been investments in over 40 startups and seven venture funds alongside partnership engagement with over 200 startups.

“Together, SE Ventures and Schneider Electric are building a better future, investing in big, disruptive ideas that accelerate the world’s sustainability agenda while driving better business outcomes,” said Amit Chaturvedy, global head and managing partner, SE Ventures.

“We are excited to partner with Schneider Electric for Fund II, so that SE Ventures can continue to offer an unparalleled value proposition to the startup ecosystem, where a deep understanding of the operating environment and the ability to accelerate businesses make us the ideal partner to startup founders around the world.”

SE Ventures is led by Amit Chaturvedy, global head and managing partner, along with general partners, Grant Allen and Varun Jain – a senior team of seasoned professionals with collective investing experience of 40+ years across startups and corporate business development – and supported by a growing team of investment professionals and globally based operating partners who are focused on portfolio business development.

Across its entire portfolio, the SE Ventures team takes an outcome-oriented approach to progress, working in stride with each company to explore commercial relationships with Schneider Electric’s businesses, customers and partners while generating near-term value. SE Ventures is currently expanding its global team. In addition to its VC platform, SE Ventures also has an incubation practice led by Gregoire Viasnoff to fund innovative ideas and teams.