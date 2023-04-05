Refreshed: The Toyota Fortuner

Toyota's Fortuner has been tweaked here and there to ensure that it remains ahead of the chasing pack. The popular SUV now boasts a catamaran-inspired look with an aggressive look and now has interior updates that includes an all-new interior colour palette for the flagship models. The trusted name in the medium SUV segment will remain just that, trusted.

Popular

The rising popularity of SUVs continues unabated and Toyota is well-equipped with fit-for-purpose models in each of the respective segments. There’s a four-model offering servicing the B- and C-SUV segments, ranging from the Urban Cruiser to the Rav4, with the Corolla Cross and C-HR slotting in between. Fortuner is positioned to transition buyers from these urban cross-over type SUVs to larger, off-roading SUVs.

The Fortuner still commands the largest slice of the medium SUV segment, clocking in average sales of more than 800 units per month with a market share of over 40%.

Styling

Toyota’s reimagined Fortuner takes a decidedly more striking design direction with catamaran-inspired elements. These are particularly noticeable at the extremities of the vehicle which mimic a catamaran’s twin hulls. The all-new, sharply angular front and rear bumper treatment featuring exclusive, aero-corner moulding is complemented by black trapezoidal foglamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear, thus reinforcing this new-found style aggression.

Exuding real road presence, the new Fortuner offers a vastly different, more aerodynamically efficient front fascia. The black mesh upper grille has been slimmed down, while the lower aperture has been considerably inflated in keeping with Fortuner’s new, more assertive attitude. A bespoke, grey contrast skid plate not only adds to the aesthetic but enhances functionality.

A more delicate touch has been applied to the rear styling. Reworked elements include the aforementioned bumper treatment, a new design for the taillight clusters and a piano black number plate garnish. Another touch of class is the black badge treatment offered across the model line-up.

The profile of the reimagined Fortuner has also been subtly tidied up. The all-new two-tone black and metal 18-inch multi-layered, machine-cut finished alloys (now standard across the range), provide the final flourish. For maximum impact, Fortuner 2.8l customers can specify the new bi-tone colour option which pairs a black roof (including spoiler, garnish, outer mirror housings and shark fin antenna) with the exclusive Platinum Pearl White exterior.

Interior refinements

Re-done, but subtle. Leather is standard across the Fortuner range, but the package is elevated even further for 2.8-litre customers with the adoption of a new dual-tone colour palette, which sees the harmonious pairing of black and maroon leather. Matching maroon stitching adorns various surfaces providing a striking counterpoint to the predominantly black trim.

Just to recap, there were several interior refinements that were made to the model year 2022 Fortuner; these included an upgrade to dual-zone climate control for 2.8-litre models, a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) with selectable view for the range-topping VX grade, and for avowed audiophiles, a major spec up to the 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio system. (The onboard satellite navigation function was deleted due to the preferred usage of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto which is a standard feature.)

Safety enhancements

A particularly significant safety upgrade was made for the 2022 model year (2.8 models only). To further bolster active safety, a Lane Keeping System with Land Departure Alert (LDA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Cruise Control and a brake-synchronised Pre-Crash System were added as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies. Additionally, at that time all Fortuner models received an enhanced Smart Entry system with additional security measures.

Engine and transmissions

As before, Fortuner is offered with the choice of two engines headlined by the strong and durable 2.8l turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, developing a meaty 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque – it’s mated exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.4 GD-6 produces a healthy 110kW and 400Nm and is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission configurations.

Pricing

2.4 GD-6 RB MT - R653,500

2.4 GD-6 RB AT- R677,500

2.4 GD-6 4x4 AT - R709,800

2.8 GD-6 RB - R794,600

2.8 GD-6 RB VX - R837,800

2.8 GD-6 4x4 - R873,500

2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX - R915,400

Peace of mind

All Fortuner models are covered by the three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan. Service intervals are set at 10,000km and customers can purchase a variety of service plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer (220 countrywide).