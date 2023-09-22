Industries

Africa


USAID delegation visits EGA's all-woman solar panel assembly plant

22 Sep 2023
Ener-G-Africa (EGA) recently welcomed a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to its women-led solar panel assembly plant in Ndabeni, Cape Town. Paloma Adams-Allen, USAID's chief operating officer and deputy administrator for management and resources, led the delegation.
Rene Salmon, EGA’s Production Manger showcasing the assembling of the solar panels to delegates. Source: Supplied
Rene Salmon, EGA’s Production Manger showcasing the assembling of the solar panels to delegates. Source: Supplied

The visit allowed the delegation to explore EGA’s mission and its crucial role in promoting localised solutions, gender empowerment, and sustainable energy in Africa. EGA’s 15MW per annum solar panel assembly plant in Cape Town is a shining example of empowerment, providing women with the skills they need to succeed in the renewable energy sector.

EGA also showcased its innovative employment practices that champion gender equality. The all-women solar panel assembly plant is a powerful symbol of the vital role women play in the energy sector and the potential for gender-based empowerment in the renewable energy industry. This $1.5m, 800m2 plant manufactures solar panels catering to both local, and regional African markets and overseas exports.

The event attracted other dignitaries including six members of the Democratic Alliance, representatives from Power Africa and their company partners, EGA’s co-founders André Moolman and Richard Bunderson, and the all-women solar plant manager, Rene Salmon.

