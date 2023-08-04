Wits to host 21st Century Mining Technology, Skills Summit and Exhibition in Joburg

The Wits Mining Institute (WMI) will on 28 and 29 September host its 21st Century Mining Technology, Skills Summit and Exhibition in Johannesburg.

According to WMI director Professor Glen Nwaila, the event will focus on four key areas: integrated critical raw materials for the just energy transition, circular mining and minerals, digital technologies and cybersecurity, and waterless mining.

“Our first focus aims to promote research and innovation in the exploration, extraction and processing of critical raw materials that are essential for a sustainable and just energy transition,” said Nwaila.

“This has become imperative to achieve the global target of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The next focus emphasises the importance of circular economy principles in the mining industry.

“We will explore secondary sources of metals, such as stockpiles and metallurgical tailings, and discuss how the mining industry can transition to a service-oriented model,” he explained.

“This contrasts with the traditional ownership model, and instead aims to achieve a metal-for-subscription model that is relevant to modern investors, consumers and employees who've become more socially conscious.”

Challenges and opportunities of digital technologies

As advancements in digital technologies transform the mining landscape, the summit will address the challenges and opportunities of implementing digital technologies such as material traceability or fingerprinting of commodities from mining operation to the market. These solutions will have to be applied while ensuring robust cybersecurity measures, responsible use of artificial intelligence and effective governance.

“Water scarcity is another pressing concern for many mining regions, so the summit will highlight innovative technologies and collaborative strategies that enable waterless mining processes,” he said.

“Progress on this front will reduce the industry's environmental impact and help ensure sustainable resource management for water security in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.”

Nwaila said the WMI summit will be a unique platform, bringing together industry leaders, experienced academics, students and stakeholders from the mining sector to exchange knowledge, share insights and explore the latest advancements in mining to envision future trajectories.

“We have secured an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers and panellists who will share their expertise to ensure an enriching experience for participants,” he said.

