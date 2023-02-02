Industries

National House of Traditional Leaders - Public notice

2 Feb 2023
Issued by: BushTelegraf
Declaration of all forms of outdoor advertising signs and or billboards erected on any land within the jurisdiction of traditional leaders.
National House of Traditional Leaders - Public notice

BushTelegraf under mandate from the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), hereby give 30 days’ notice from date of this notice to all billboard owners, to declare fully to the NHTL, any forms of advertising signs and/or advertisements erected on the land within the jurisdiction of the National House of Traditional Leaders.

The notice applies to all owners of advertising signs and/or advertisements, irrespective of whether such signs are used and/or classified as temporary (such as posters, transit advertisements, etc.) or third-party commercial advertising situated and/or attached on any land within the jurisdiction of the National House of Traditional Leaders.

Each declaration, as per this notice, must be accompanied by, inter alia, the following:

  • Details of the person/s who is the owner of the advertising sign or advertisement or has a right to or share in the ownership of such advertising sign or advertisement.
  • The full description of the street and physical address where the advertising sign and/or advertisement is erected or caused to have been erected or attached to be accompanied by appropriate map/s indicating the locality and coordinates of the advertising sign or advertisement.
  • Failure to comply with this notice or providing false or misleading information or documentation as per this notice, will result in appropriate action including a declaratory order of billboards as immovable property of the relevant Traditional Authority.
  • The declarations as per this notice are mandatory to all affected billboard owners.

All submissions to be made as per this notice must be accompanied by a duly signed and commissioned affidavit by the person who is the owner of the advertising sign or advertisement, which must, inter alia, state that the "information submitted is correct, complete and that there are no other advertising signs or advertisements that have not been disclosed as per the requirements of the notice".

All documents must be submitted at the address below alternatively declarations can be submitted at az.oc.fargelethsub@ofni.

