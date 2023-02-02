National House of Traditional Leaders - Public notice

BushTelegraf under mandate from the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), hereby give 30 days’ notice from date of this notice to all billboard owners, to declare fully to the NHTL, any forms of advertising signs and/or advertisements erected on the land within the jurisdiction of the National House of Traditional Leaders.
The notice applies to all owners of advertising signs and/or advertisements, irrespective of whether such signs are used and/or classified as temporary (such as posters, transit advertisements, etc.) or third-party commercial advertising situated and/or attached on any land within the jurisdiction of the National House of Traditional Leaders.
Each declaration, as per this notice, must be accompanied by, inter alia, the following:
All submissions to be made as per this notice must be accompanied by a duly signed and commissioned affidavit by the person who is the owner of the advertising sign or advertisement, which must, inter alia, state that the "information submitted is correct, complete and that there are no other advertising signs or advertisements that have not been disclosed as per the requirements of the notice".
All documents must be submitted at the address below alternatively declarations can be submitted at az.oc.fargelethsub@ofni.