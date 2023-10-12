Search for:
Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio

12 Oct 2023
Issued by: Howard Audio
The Loerie Awards happened in Cape Town last week and what a week it was. Howard Audio is thrilled to have had no less than 21 finalists this year, winning two Campaign Craft Gold Loeries, a Campaign Craft Bronze and a Craft Certificate. We always say awards mean nothing... until you win one! Or two... or even four.
Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio

Campaign Craft Gold Loerie for Boomtown’s 'A Million Girls Foundation' radio (non-English) campaign, designed and engineered by Paul Theodorou, our talented head of audio.

Click here to view the entry.

Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio

Campaign Craft Gold (and a Craft Certificate) for Promise and PPS’s “The Forgotten Graduate”. 40 minutes of music and sound for an online campaign that takes us back in time to find the first graduates of colour in South Africa who were omitted from the history books. Deep on many personal and cultural levels.

Click here to view the entry.

Click here to view the website.

Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio

Campaign Bronze for DSTV radio spot for Ogilvy SA One of the last concepts with which the late Molefi Thulo was involved. Bringing this piece to life after his untimely passing means the world to us. Adam was the sound designer on this. #onelastoneformo

Click here to view the entry.

Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio

A huge shout out to Belinda Howard, our super-producer, who makes the dream work actually happen!

Thank you to all our amazing clients who trust us with their audio and music needs.

Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
