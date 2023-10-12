Most Read
Loeries
Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio
Campaign Craft Gold Loerie for Boomtown’s 'A Million Girls Foundation' radio (non-English) campaign, designed and engineered by Paul Theodorou, our talented head of audio.
Campaign Craft Gold (and a Craft Certificate) for Promise and PPS’s “The Forgotten Graduate”. 40 minutes of music and sound for an online campaign that takes us back in time to find the first graduates of colour in South Africa who were omitted from the history books. Deep on many personal and cultural levels.
Click here to view the website.
Campaign Bronze for DSTV radio spot for Ogilvy SA One of the last concepts with which the late Molefi Thulo was involved. Bringing this piece to life after his untimely passing means the world to us. Adam was the sound designer on this. #onelastoneformo
A huge shout out to Belinda Howard, our super-producer, who makes the dream work actually happen!
Thank you to all our amazing clients who trust us with their audio and music needs.
- Four birds in the hand for Howard Audio12 Oct 11:25
- Howard Audio's latest KFC TVC is to Thai for!20 Sep 11:25
- PPS - Finding the Forgotten Graduate - awarded at IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards08 Aug 10:24
- Runs in the Family wins Best South African Feature Film at the Durban International Film Festival03 Aug 12:09
- Studio Immersive opens In South Africa with a PMC system25 Apr 15:35