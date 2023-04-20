The Definitive List of Women CEOs for 2023

Africa.com revealed its third annual Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, during a virtual event on 19 April 2023.

According to the press statement, no other list of African business women running big businesses is grounded in this type of quantifiable research. The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research, with data provided by Bloomberg.

“This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large scale revenue or large scale market capitalisation. The list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria, and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively,” said Teresa Clarke, chair of Africa.com.

Africa.com analysed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100m or more, or a market cap of $150m or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.

Group methodology

The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives. The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. This resulted in 40 women CEOs on group 1.

The methodology for group 2 is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 787 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100m or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 28 women division heads.

Group 3 started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10bn who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analysed to identify women executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 25 women. Women in this group are ranked by prioritising those who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The three groups make up the final Definitive List of 93 women.

The 40 women from Group I are:

Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Plc

Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest Group

Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group Ltd

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO, Exxaro Resources

Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings

Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Holding Company

Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries

Ntombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank

Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources

Ramasela Ganda, Group CEO, Zeda Ltd

Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank Plc,

Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director

Dr Hend El Sherbini, Group CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zanaco

Faith Mukutu, CEO, Zambeef Products Plc

Catherine Lesetedi, Group CEO, Botswana Insurance Holdings Ltd

Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil

Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO, Transcorp Plc

Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Uganda

Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd

Lamia Tazi, CEO, SOTHEMA

Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group Plc

Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Ghana

Dr Helene Weesie, Managing Director, Guinness Ghana Breweries

Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, ABSA Bank Botswana

Mapula Bodibe, CEO, MTN Rwandacell Plc

Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, ATTACQ Ltd

Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO, JSE Ltd

Val Nichas, CEO, SPUR Corp Ltd

Valentine Dzvova, CEO, African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited

Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank Ltd

Oyeyimike Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Tomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank Plc

Mama Tajmouati, President, SNEP

Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees

Magda Wierzycka, Founder & Executive Chairman, SYGNIA Ltd

Bronwyn Knight, CEO, Grit Real Estate

Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries Holdings Ltd



View the video presentation revealing the 93 women on the list below:

View the entire list of 93 women here: https://thedefinitivelist.africa.com/