Africa


The Definitive List of Women CEOs for 2023

20 Apr 2023
Africa.com revealed its third annual Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, during a virtual event on 19 April 2023.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

According to the press statement, no other list of African business women running big businesses is grounded in this type of quantifiable research. The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research, with data provided by Bloomberg.

“This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large scale revenue or large scale market capitalisation. The list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria, and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively,” said Teresa Clarke, chair of Africa.com.

Africa.com analysed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100m or more, or a market cap of $150m or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.

Group methodology

The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives. The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. This resulted in 40 women CEOs on group 1.

The methodology for group 2 is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 787 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100m or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 28 women division heads.

Group 3 started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10bn who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analysed to identify women executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 25 women. Women in this group are ranked by prioritising those who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The three groups make up the final Definitive List of 93 women.

The 40 women from Group I are:

  1. Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Plc
  2. Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
  3. Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest Group
  4. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group Ltd
  5. Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO, Exxaro Resources
  6. Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings
  7. Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Holding Company
  8. Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries
  9. Ntombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd
  10. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank
  11. Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources
  12. Ramasela Ganda, Group CEO, Zeda Ltd
  13. Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank Plc,
  14. Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director
  15. Dr Hend El Sherbini, Group CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
  16. Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zanaco
  17. Faith Mukutu, CEO, Zambeef Products Plc
  18. Catherine Lesetedi, Group CEO, Botswana Insurance Holdings Ltd
  19. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil
  20. Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO, Transcorp Plc
  21. Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Uganda
  22. Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd
  23. Lamia Tazi, CEO, SOTHEMA
  24. Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group Plc
  25. Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Ghana
  26. Dr Helene Weesie, Managing Director, Guinness Ghana Breweries
  27. Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, ABSA Bank Botswana
  28. Mapula Bodibe, CEO, MTN Rwandacell Plc
  29. Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, ATTACQ Ltd
  30. Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO, JSE Ltd
  31. Val Nichas, CEO, SPUR Corp Ltd
  32. Valentine Dzvova, CEO, African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited
  33. Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank Ltd
  34. Oyeyimike Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc
  35. Tomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank Plc
  36. Mama Tajmouati, President, SNEP
  37. Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees
  38. Magda Wierzycka, Founder & Executive Chairman, SYGNIA Ltd
  39. Bronwyn Knight, CEO, Grit Real Estate
  40. Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries Holdings Ltd

View the video presentation revealing the 93 women on the list below:

View the entire list of 93 women here: https://thedefinitivelist.africa.com/

