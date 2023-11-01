Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced the appointment of Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as its chief sustainability officer, effective from 1 January 2024. She joins from mining competitor Harmony Gold.

Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source: x.com

Naidoo-Vermaak, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in sustainable development, has worked in both the private mining and public sectors in South Africa and around the world. She holds a Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) (Hons), a Master of Sciences (MSc) in Sustainable Development, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Prior to her appointment at Sibanye-Stillwater, Naidoo-Vermaak held positions at several leading international mining companies, including Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, BHP Billiton Limited, and Anglo American

'Attract exceptional talent'.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “As the Group has grown and evolved, we have continued to attract exceptional talent externally while retaining our top talent internally to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities. Melanie’s appointment will further diversify and strengthen our senior leadership team.

“Sustainability/ESG is a strategic imperative for the Group and we look forward to Melanie making a positive contribution in our journey to be a Force for good.”