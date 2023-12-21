Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Implats resolves underground protest peacefully

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    Impala Platinum reported on Wednesday night that it has successfully resolved the unprotected protest at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. The demonstration, which began on 18 December without union backing, saw 2,205 employees staging an underground sit-in at the North and South shafts.
    Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mine. Source: Implats
    Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mine. Source: Implats

    “As of today, all protesters have safely emerged, with the last group surfacing by 17h05,” said a company representative in a statement.

    The company expressed gratitude for the swift resolution, especially considering the protest’s breach of safety regulations and the trend of similar incidents at other mines. Implats emphasised its commitment to employee welfare during the ordeal and to ongoing constructive engagement.

    Underground at Impala Bafokeng. Source: Impala Platinum
    Implats: ‘Illegal underground protest is not only endangering lives but also livelihoods’

      1 day

    Looking forward, Implats is concentrating on a safe operational shutdown before Christmas, implementing necessary disciplinary actions, and maintaining the mine’s viability in the face of low metal prices.

    The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) admitted that some of the miners who took part in the three-day underground sit-in are disgruntled members who lost out on top union positions.

    'Opportunists'

    “It’s a worrying trend that within the industry you’ve got these sit-ins but as stakeholders, we need to nip that in the bud and see to it that it does not happen again," regional chairperson Geoffrey Moatshe told the SABC.

    "Here at Royal Bafokeng, we don’t think it’s union rivalry, but we think it’s people who are being opportunists. I can confirm that these are some of our own comrades who lost during elections in the branches and who need power at all costs.”

    This comes after the union which represents about 80% of the workforce at the Rasimone mine alleged that the mineworkers were “held hostage” underground.

    Read more: strike action, National Union of Mineworkers, Impala Platinum, illegal protest, Lindsey Schutters, Impala Bafokeng
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


    Related

    Underground at Impala Bafokeng. Source: Impala Platinum
    Implats: ‘Illegal underground protest is not only endangering lives but also livelihoods’
     1 day
    Impala Bafokeng complex. Source: Implats
    Implats responds to underground protest
    2 days
    The December 2023 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, published by The Arena Group Holdings.
    The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal
     13 Dec 2023
    Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
    Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
     12 Dec 2023
    An Anglo American employee at the Kumba Iron Ore mine. Anglo signed an MOU with Swedish H2 Green Steel in April to use products from Kumba.
    Anglo American outlines financial plans, eyes long-term demand growth
     8 Dec 2023
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Anglo American readies cost cuts in wake of PGM market downturn
     7 Dec 2023
    Apple recently unveiled its M3 family of processers in the 2023 MacBook Pro models. Source: Apple Newsroom
    Apple enters the AI race, but prioritises on-device machine learning
     7 Dec 2023
    Google releases Gemini, says it&#x2019;s the next generation AI model
    Google releases Gemini, says it’s the next generation AI model
     6 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz