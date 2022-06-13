Industries

NUM, AMCU sign wage deal with Sibanye-Stillwater

13 Jun 2022
By: Promit Mukherjee
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) signed a three-year wage agreement with miner Sibanye-Stillwater on Saturday, 11 June, removing the last hurdle to restarting operations at its gold mines in the country.
Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The unions had agreed on a wage deal with the company earlier this month after almost three months of strike action, but did not sign an agreement as some finer aspects of the deal were still being negotiated.

Sibanye, which also mines platinum group metals in South Africa and the United States, had said on Friday that certain terms in the draft agreement had not been agreed by the parties and as a result they were not allowed to return to work.

Sibanye had locked out its employees from its gold operations since the time the strike began in early March.

Sibanye did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
