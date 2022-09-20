Thungela signs three-year wage deal

"The wage agreement increases salary and salary-related allowances and is expected to increase the total labour cost-to-company, on average by approximately 6% per annum over the three-year period," Thungela said in a statement.
The company said the wage deal with NUM, which represents 86% of Thungela's workforce, was effective from June 1 through to May 2025.
