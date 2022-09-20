Industries

    Thungela signs three-year wage deal

    20 Sep 2022
    By: Nelson Banya
    South Africa's coal exporter Thungela Resources on Tuesday said it had signed a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
    Image source: Christos Georghiou –
    Image source: Christos Georghiou – 123RF.com

    "The wage agreement increases salary and salary-related allowances and is expected to increase the total labour cost-to-company, on average by approximately 6% per annum over the three-year period," Thungela said in a statement.

    The company said the wage deal with NUM, which represents 86% of Thungela's workforce, was effective from June 1 through to May 2025.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
