Ekurhuleni commissions new reservoir, boosting water supply and jobs

The City of Ekurhuleni has inaugurated a new 30ML water reservoir, set to benefit communities and businesses in Rondebult, Mapleton, Roodekop Industries, and Klippoortjie in Boksburg, Gauteng. The announcement was made by Thembi Msane, a member of the mayoral committee for water, sanitation, and snergy, during the launch of the new Cossins mega reservoir.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Thembi Msane at the launch of the Cossins mega reservoir in the City of Ekurhuleni

Msane said a total of 21,983 residential and business stands will be supplied by the reservoir.

“The Cossins reservoir zone has the potential to supply an additional 53 606 stands when linked to the Dawn Park supply zone. This is part of the flagship initiative by the City of Ekurhuleni aimed at providing security of water supply to residents and businesses.”

Msane said the project comprised the construction of the new 30ML Cossins Reservoir, with associated pipe work on site and the upgrading of the supply pipe from a Rand Water connection (RW4529).

“Before the commissioning of the reservoir, the available storage on the site comprised a single 8ML reservoir supplied from the RW1461 connection via a bulk supply pipeline that ran on the right-hand side of Rondebult Road towards the South,” Msane said.

The scope of the work done included the construction of concrete chambers, complete with the required meters, pipe specials, control and isolation valves to ensure effective operation of the system, a paved access road and clear view fencing.

Msane said the project has created a total of 43 job opportunities and sub-contracting opportunities for four local small, medium and micro enterprises.