Propelair rethinks washroom spaces to positively impact climate change

We'll be at the 2023 Green Building Convention...

With an aligned goal of transforming the building environment and promoting sustainability, Propelair has been a member of the South African Green Building council since 2021. With the ultimate goal of allowing people to thrive whilst preserving our natural resources for future generations, we are proud to contribute to this community of planet-shapers that operates across the commercial, residential and public sectors to ensure that buildings and homes are designed, built and operated in an environmentally sustainable way. To support this cause, Propelair will once again participate in GBCSA’s annual convention that challenges us to rethink spaces and build future-fit buildings that can withstand and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Visit us at the Green Building Council SA Convention on 15 to 17 November at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Part of the bigger picture

Our membership with the South African Green Building Council (GBC) affords us the opportunity to leverage a diverse array of technical, educational, and marketing advantages. It enables us to maintain our focus on our target audience and the general public, ensuring that they are well-informed about the critical importance of environmental health. In addition to our local impact, and as a testimony to our commitment to sustainability, we also hold a membership with the Emirates Green Building Council. We take pride in this membership that makes us part of the broader World Green Building council, and remain dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions through the efficient installation of Propelair toilets.

Saving water, saving cost

The Propelair toilet uses technology to offer substantial water savings when flushing. It replaces approximately 7.5 litres of water with 60lt of air to achieve an 84% water saving, per flush, enabling customers across the globe to positively contribute to water savings and ultimately change the way the world consumes water.

Because of the growing scarcity of drinking water, we purposefully drive our ambition of ‘being the sanitaryware business with the greatest impact on water savings’. By targeting public and commercial washrooms with a water savings solution, we attend to the area that accounts for up to 90% of water consumption in public areas. With toilets wasting almost half of this grand total, our core drive expanded to not only provide a water saving solution but one that also makes financial sense, making a Propelair installation a simple and easy decision to make.

In addition to saving water and the cost of water, we also contribute to better waste management and significantly lower carbon footprint due to the reduced processing of water and wastewater. The Propelair system conveniently connects to existing plumbing systems, making it easy to retrofit. It is also ideal for off-grid buildings where waste removal is costly.

Whilst the Propelair toilet sets a new standard for water consumption, it also does so for public washroom hygiene, offering triple protection for users and making it one of the most hygienic toilets available. It is designed for public, high-footfall areas where hygiene is crucial. This toilet addresses three main concerns. Firstly, it incorporates Polygiene BioMaster additives in frequently touched areas like the latch, to prevent germ growth. It secondly minimizes the spread of germs by preventing the "sneeze effect" through its close-to-flush technology, and lastly, removes 99% of contaminants through a powerful single flush that lasts only 1.5 seconds, surpassing the conventional toilet standard which can leave up to 6% of previous users' contaminants.

