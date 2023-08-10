R1.2bn N2 upgrade from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River underway

Sanral has announced that construction works to upgrade the N2 section from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River are underway. The contract was awarded to Rumdel Construction Cape in February this year and is anticipated to be concluded within 45 months.

The R1.2bn project affects the Umzimvubu Local Municipality and Ntabankulu Local Municipality, both within the Alfred Nzo District Municipality.

The scope of works on the project will include:

Rehabilitation of the existing carriageway pavement structure,



Widening of the existing road cross-section for introduction of climbing lanes,



Construction of one new bridge and three new major culverts,



Widening of five bridges and four major culverts,



Construction of a pedestrian bridge at Phakade,



Upgrading of intersections to include sheltered right-turning lanes, left turning lanes, and adequate stacking distances,



Construction of pedestrian walkways, and



Construction of community service roads.

“Over 75 SMMEs will be subcontracted on this contract, with around 600 job opportunities to be created. A minimum of 30% of the contract value will be subcontracted to SMMEs,” said Sanral Southern Region manager Mbulelo Peterson.

SMMEs subcontracted on the project will be handling civil works, fencing, supply of goods and security.