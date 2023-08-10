R1.2bn N2 upgrade from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River underway

The R1.2bn project affects the Umzimvubu Local Municipality and Ntabankulu Local Municipality, both within the Alfred Nzo District Municipality.
The scope of works on the project will include:
“Over 75 SMMEs will be subcontracted on this contract, with around 600 job opportunities to be created. A minimum of 30% of the contract value will be subcontracted to SMMEs,” said Sanral Southern Region manager Mbulelo Peterson.
SMMEs subcontracted on the project will be handling civil works, fencing, supply of goods and security.