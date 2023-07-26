Cause of Joburg CBD explosion remains 'inconclusive', says city manager

Although investigations are continuing, the cause of the explosion in Joburg's CBD on Wednesday, 19 July, remains "inconclusive", according to city manager Floyd Brink.

“We continue to receive regular updates from the experts on site and are concurrently pushing to restore services and to prepare for the rehabilitation and reconstruction work of the road and the underground tunnels,” he said.

The explosion claimed the life of one person and injured 48 others.

Services to the area were disrupted but electricity, water and sewerage have since been restored.

“We have now established a team of engineers from various entities in the city to begin the planning and the scoping of [the] work that will be undertaken. It is evident to us that [in] rehabilitating the road surface and the underground tunnels, we will have to implement new standards of how we manage the underground services,” Brink said.