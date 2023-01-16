Acsa ranks top in Global Punctuality League 2023

The OAG report presents flight data from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.
In the category of the Top 20 airports worldwide, King Shaka International Airport took fifth place, with an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 89.73%. Cape Town International Airport was ranked 16th, with an OTP of 87.02%.
In the Top 10 airports by region, King Shaka International Airport ranked the highest OTP across the Middle East and Africa, with 89.73% of flights operating on time. Cape Town International Airport followed in second place, with an OTP of 87.02%.
“A remarkable achievement from our two Acsa airports, undoubtedly setting us to reach even greater heights in 2023. On-Time Performance is the key airport performance indicator, and this demonstrates how we strive to deliver on seamless end-to-end value chain,” said Mpumi Mpofu, Acsa’s CEO.