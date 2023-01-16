Industries

Acsa ranks top in Global Punctuality League 2023

16 Jan 2023
Airports Company South Africa's (Acsa) King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport have been recognised in the Official Airline Guide (OAG) Punctuality League 2023 report.
Source:
Source: Cape Town International Airport

The OAG report presents flight data from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

In the category of the Top 20 airports worldwide, King Shaka International Airport took fifth place, with an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 89.73%. Cape Town International Airport was ranked 16th, with an OTP of 87.02%.

In the Top 10 airports by region, King Shaka International Airport ranked the highest OTP across the Middle East and Africa, with 89.73% of flights operating on time. Cape Town International Airport followed in second place, with an OTP of 87.02%.

“A remarkable achievement from our two Acsa airports, undoubtedly setting us to reach even greater heights in 2023. On-Time Performance is the key airport performance indicator, and this demonstrates how we strive to deliver on seamless end-to-end value chain,” said Mpumi Mpofu, Acsa’s CEO.

Read more: airline, aviation industry, travel industry, travel and tourism

