Sale of Acsa not on the table - minister

The Department of Transport has been approached by prospective investors who expressed interest in acquiring equity in the Airports Company South Africa. Several other interested parties have approached ACSA with similar proposals...

Because Acsa is a strategic national asset with an important role to play in South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery, but also in enabling the growth of the aviation sector in Africa, the government has no intention to divest the equity it holds in Acsa, in favour of private shareholding in the foreseeable future, said the department.

"While it is true that Acsa has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of travel restrictions, it remains on course to recovery."

Acsa's recovery is driven by its recovery strategy premised on its mandate to run airports, develop airports and grow its footprint, both in the country and elsewhere, with a particular focus on the African continent.

"We welcome the interest prospective investors continue to show in our country and our public entities. We will continue to engage with these investors to direct investments to projects that we believe will add appropriate value to our service delivery mandate across the sector, and not equity. The aviation sector has massive potential for investment and we encourage investors to take advantage of the opportunities it presents," says Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport.