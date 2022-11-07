Uber increases access to safe mobility for women across Durban

"At Uber, we’re committed to helping as many women as possible get to that important job interview, doctor’s appointment or essential errand. We want to ensure that women don't get left behind and that while they go about their daily lives, they feel safe and confident to do so," explains Mpho Sebelebele, head of communications for Uber South Africa.

Women empowerment has been and continues to be a key focus for Uber. According to Uber’s latest insights, where over 1,000 e-hailing users in South Africa were surveyed, women feel empowered to travel independently when taking a trip requested via the Uber app. According to the surveyed participants surveyed:

• 85% of women who use Uber say that they believe the Uber App has made commuting safer.

• 71% of women who use Uber say that Uber has empowered them and helped them achieve their potential.

• While 84% of women who use Uber say that Uber has made the impossible possible now that they feel that they can commute more freely and more safely.

Safety a top priority

"We believe that you deserve to be able to move safely and to look forward to new opportunities, which is why we’re focused on safety. From setting new standards to developing new technology with the goal of reducing incidents, safety is always top of mind," adds Sebelebele.

Over the years Uber has invested in industry-leading safety features that are now available in South Africa including, among others, the Emergency Assistance Button, Safety Check-Up, Follow My Ride, Verify Your Pin and strong rider verification processes. Uber has also initiated a Safety Sessions Programme which sees drivers, law enforcement and Uber meet to discuss the realities on the ground.

Sessions have already been held in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

According to Sebelebele: "We are also piloting our new Audio Recording feature, which will be rolling out to Durban users soon. This feature allows drivers and riders to record their trips and submit the recording to our support team in the event of a safety incident."

How to claim your trips:

• Click on the voucher link here

• Click "Add Voucher" to add it to your account

• The voucher will appear in the ‘Wallet’ section of the app

• The voucher will be applied when requesting a trip to/from selected areas in Durban

Giving back together

Uber also wants to help ensure that even more women can move safely and look forward to the opportunities ahead. In addition to the 50,000 rides, Uber will be offering one additional discounted ride for every 10th trip taken in Durban to 15 November 2022, to help more women commute safely.

The offer ends on 30 November 2022 and terms and conditions apply.