Reimagining luxury safari experiences: Tanda Tula Safari Camp reopens

Timbavati Private Nature Reserve eagerly announces the long-awaited re-opening of Tanda Tula Safari Camp. Meticulously transformed, the camp now unveils an intimate, genuine, and untamed safari experience, while remaining true to its core values.

Nestled along the picturesque Nhlaralumi River, the redesigned Tanda Tula Safari Camp offers breathtaking vistas of the captivating wildlife and pristine natural landscapes that define this remarkable destination.

The camp features nine hybrid off-grid suites, including two family suites, designed by renowned safari architect Nicholas Plewman.

These suites incorporate contemporary elements such as glass, canvas, and steel, seamlessly blending modern luxury with the environment. Each suite boasts a private deck with an eco-plunge pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and stylish furnishings inspired by the traditional designs of South Africa's Tsonga people, who were the original custodians of the land.

"We are delighted to reveal the new Tanda Tula Safari Camp. Our aim is to offer guests an immersive and genuinely authentic safari experience that combines luxury with sustainability.

“Every aspect, from our solar-powered facilities to our water-wise plunge pools, has been thoughtfully crafted to minimise our ecological impact while providing an unforgettable stay," said Don Scott, co-owner of Tanda Tula.

An extraordinary guest experience

Tanda Tula Safari Camp has always been renowned for its exceptional hospitality, and the same dedicated team is in place to ensure that guests receive the highest level of attention and care during their visit. The camp offers a range of activities, including twice-daily game drives, guided bush walks, birdwatching, stargazing, and the signature bush breakfast.

At the heart of the camp lies the central area, featuring a split-level lounge and bar that opens onto decks through expansive sliding doors, offering breath-taking views of the dry riverbed and the camp's waterhole. This space provides ample opportunities for guests to socialize or enjoy moments of solitude.

Next time you visit our lodges, know that you are part of supporting the responsible recovery of the Timbavati integrated landscape.



Read more!https://t.co/QpDSFoESzm — Timbavati Private Nature Reserve (@timbavati) July 19, 2022

The lodge's eco-friendly design and sustainable practices contribute to the protection of the 53,000-ha area within the world-famous Greater Kruger National Park. Consistent with Tanda Tula's commitment to developing a reliable and robust wildlife economy shared by all, the re-architectured camp utilised locally sourced suppliers, artisans, and materials.

"We have evolved and grown significantly over the years, and this transformation is reflected in the new Tanda Tula safari experience,” says Nina Scott.“We are more environmentally conscious, with a reduced ecological footprint, while still maintaining exceptional hospitality and unforgettable wildlife encounters.”