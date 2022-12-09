Akash Maharaj appointed CEO of Excellerate JHI, JHI Retail

Industries

9 Dec 2022
Akash Maharaj has been appointed the new CEO of property management solutions providers Excellerate JHI and JHI Retail. He will take up the position from 1 February 2023.
Having joined the group in July 2016, Maharaj first held the position of general manager for Gateway Shopping Centre, which he maintained for six years before being promoted to portfolio executive in July 2019. He has worked in the industry for over 18 years, served on the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Chapter Committee as chairman of KwaZulu-Natal and was elected to the SACSC board in 2021.

“We are absolutely delighted to promote Akash to this role. He is a proven leader with strong technical skills and great business insights. He has a remarkable ability to see what’s going on in the market, to sense opportunity, and to really understand how we come together as a company to execute against those opportunities in a collaborative way,” said Marna van der Walt, CEO at Excellerate Property Services.

“I am extremely excited about the new position and have big ambitions for the business. My vision is to ensure we lead through our people, empower them and create new leaders which will automatically take the business to new heights,” says Maharaj.

Marna van der Walt, property management, Excellerate JHI

