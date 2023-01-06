Industries

Operation Vala Konke yields results in Northern Cape

6 Jan 2023
Several suspects are expected to appear in Magistrates Courts in the Northern Cape on drug related crimes following Operation Vala Konke successes in the province.
Image source: Kindel Media from
Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said drugs confiscated during the arrests include crystal meth, dagga and mandrax tablets.

“On Thursday... two male suspects were arrested by members of the ZF Mgcawu District Task Team, K9 Unit, Paballelo Visible Policing and Upington Border Police... in possession of dagga weighing 6.25kg, with an estimated street value of R156,250.

“Police... in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District pounced on crystal meth with an estimated street value of R17,100, including copper cables weighing 4kg, resulting in the detention of the suspects. Another suspect was found in possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R2,300 in Mapoteng village near Mothibistad.

“[In Kathu], a 26-year-old suspect is behind bars subsequent to being found in possession of suspected stolen property, which included bicycles, laptops, a television set, computer monitors, an iPad, shoes, a hammer and crystal meth.

“A joint operation by members of Marydale and Prieska Visible Policing yielded positive results when they arrested a 29-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs. The suspect was found on his premises in possession of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than R22,000,” he said.

Tawana added that another 24 suspects were arrested on various other charges during daily wanted suspect tracing operations in the province’s Pixly Ka Seme District.

R400m worth of cocaine seized on Gauteng highway
R400m worth of cocaine seized on Gauteng highway

3 Jun 2021

“These suspects have been evading arrest and failed to appear before various courts, as warned by the Magistrates Courts. They are facing different charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, theft, malicious damage to property, rape, assault to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and contravention of protection order,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three suspects following a business robbery in the Durban central business district.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the suspects were caught in the act by Vigilant Tactical Response Team (TRT) members during routine patrolling.

“Four armed men are reported to have stormed into a shop and allegedly demanded money, cigarettes and cell phones. One suspect reportedly left the shop with the robbed items, and the other three remained behind and continued ransacking the shop.

“At that point, the TRT members who were patrolling the area noticed what was happening and acted swiftly. The three suspects were duly arrested and three firearms were found in their possession. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The search for the outstanding suspect is underway,” Netshiunda said.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
